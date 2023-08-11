VMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: 106 Vacancies for Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, and others., Apply Online

VMC Recruitment 2023: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has released the notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, and others. A total of 106 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for VMC Recruitment 2023.

VMC Recruitment 2023 Notification
VMC Recruitment 2023: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited applications for the posts of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Medical Officer, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, and Software Programmer. VMC Recruitment 2023 released notification for 106 posts on the official website - vmc.gov.in.

As per the VMC Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

VMC Recruitment 2023: Overview

VMC Recruitment 2023 is out for 106 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, and others. The VMC Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Recruitment Authority

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Posts Name

Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Medical Officer, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, and Software Programmer

Total Vacancies

106

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 9, 2023 and August 10, 2023

Last Date

August 28, 2023 and August 29, 2023

Official Website

vmc.gov.in

VMC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, X-Ray Technicians, Medical Officers, Paediatricians, Gynaecologists, and Software Programmers through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 106 vacancies announced under VMC Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of VMC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

VMC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

VMC Vacancies 2023

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for VMC Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Staff Nurse

35

Pharmacist

20

Lab Technician

24

X-Ray Technician

02

Medical Officer

10

Paediatrician

05

Gynaecologist

05

Town Planner

01

Executive Engineer (Civil)

03

Director (P&G)

01

Total 

106

VMC Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the VMC Recruitment 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for VMC Recruitment 2023. 

VMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Mode of Application

Online

VMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Link

Click here

Application Fee

Rs. 400 UR/OBC

Rs 200 SC/ST/PwD

VMC Eligibility Criteria 2023

The eligibility criteria for VMC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of VMC Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria. 

VMC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have a degree/postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant subject.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts, but broadly it is between 31 to 45 years

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

VMC Salary 2023

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for some posts are given below for your reference.

VMC Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure

Post Name

Salary Structure

Medical Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-09 (Pay Matrix 5100 - 17800)

Paediatrician

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-11 (Pay Matrix 67700 - 208700)

Gynaecologist

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-11 (Pay Matrix 67700 - 208700)

Town Planner

As Per Seventh Pay Commission (Pay Matrix 78,800 – 2,09,200)

Executive Engineer (Civil)

As Per Seventh Pay Commission (Pay Matrix 67,700 – 2,08,700) 

Director (P&G)

As Per Seventh Pay Commission (Pay Matrix 67,700 – 2,08,700)

FAQ

What will be the last date to apply for the post of Staff Nurse in VMC Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply online for the post of Staff Nurse in VMC Recruitment 2023 is August 28, 2023.

How many posts have been announced in VMC Recruitment 2023?

A total of 106 posts have been announced in VMC Recruitment 2023 notification.
