VMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: 106 Vacancies for Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, and others., Apply Online

VMC Recruitment 2023: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited applications for the posts of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Medical Officer, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, and Software Programmer. VMC Recruitment 2023 released notification for 106 posts on the official website - vmc.gov.in.

As per the VMC Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

VMC Recruitment 2023: Overview

VMC Recruitment 2023: Overview Recruitment Authority Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Posts Name Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Medical Officer, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, and Software Programmer Total Vacancies 106 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 9, 2023 and August 10, 2023 Last Date August 28, 2023 and August 29, 2023 Official Website vmc.gov.in

VMC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, X-Ray Technicians, Medical Officers, Paediatricians, Gynaecologists, and Software Programmers through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 106 vacancies announced under VMC Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of VMC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

VMC Vacancies 2023

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for VMC Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Name Number of Vacancies Staff Nurse 35 Pharmacist 20 Lab Technician 24 X-Ray Technician 02 Medical Officer 10 Paediatrician 05 Gynaecologist 05 Town Planner 01 Executive Engineer (Civil) 03 Director (P&G) 01 Total 106

VMC Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the VMC Recruitment 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for VMC Recruitment 2023.

VMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees Mode of Application Online VMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Link Click here Application Fee Rs. 400 UR/OBC Rs 200 SC/ST/PwD

VMC Eligibility Criteria 2023

The eligibility criteria for VMC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of VMC Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria.

VMC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification The candidate must have a degree/postgraduate degree or diploma in the relevant subject. Age Limit The age limit is different for different posts, but broadly it is between 31 to 45 years

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

VMC Salary 2023

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for some posts are given below for your reference.