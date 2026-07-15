VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Opening & Closing Ranks for CSE and Other Top Engineering Branches

VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, is the topmost choice for engineering students across Odisha. Now, after the conclusion of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), authorities will release the institute-wise opening and closing rank for all courses.

Students who are targeting courses such as computer science engineering (CSE), electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunication engineering, etc. must check the previous year's opening and opening ranks to estimate their chances of admission.

VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026

The VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026 varies every year; the cutoff depends on various factors, such as the number of candidates who attempted the examination, difficulty level of exam, category of candidates, number of seats, etc. Continue reading the article to check previous year CR-OR of top courses.