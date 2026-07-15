VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Opening & Closing Ranks for CSE and Other Top Engineering Branches
Check the official VSSUT OJEE previous year cutoff, such as opening and closing ranks for top engineering programmes such as CSE, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Analyse the data to estimate your chances for the Home State and TFW quotas across various engineering branches.
VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, is the topmost choice for engineering students across Odisha. Now, after the conclusion of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), authorities will release the institute-wise opening and closing rank for all courses.
Students who are targeting courses such as computer science engineering (CSE), electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunication engineering, etc. must check the previous year's opening and opening ranks to estimate their chances of admission.
VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026
The VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026 varies every year; the cutoff depends on various factors, such as the number of candidates who attempted the examination, difficulty level of exam, category of candidates, number of seats, etc. Continue reading the article to check previous year CR-OR of top courses.
Also check,
VSSUT OJEE Previous Year Cutoff
The Computer Science Engineering Programme under the Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme is the most competitive, which is further followed by CSE in AI and machine learning and other CSE programmes. As per the previous year's data, the CSE TFW was opened at 26330 and closed at 68760 for home-state quota students. Below we have provided the opening and closing ranks of CSE and other top branches.
|
PROGRAMME
|
OR
|
CR
|
QUOTA
|
SPL CAT
|
Computer Science and Engineering - TFW
|
26330
|
68760
|
HS
|
TF
|
Computer science engineering with specialization in artificial intelligence and machine learning
|
59636
|
71541
|
HS
|
TF
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC) - TFW
|
79465
|
98863
|
HS
|
TF
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
50354
|
101389
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering - TFW
|
92855
|
102837
|
HS
|
TF
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - TFW
|
61216
|
106672
|
HS
|
TF
|
Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)
|
71590
|
119265
|
HS
|
NO
|
Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
61298
|
121960
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SSC) - TFW
|
144754
|
144754
|
HS
|
TF
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
82565
|
158207
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering - TFW
|
44989
|
159751
|
HS
|
TF
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
98817
|
174715
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SSC)
|
135320
|
197565
|
HS
|
NO
|
Electrical Engineering
|
60683
|
206785
|
HS
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering - TFW
|
115023
|
210593
|
HS
|
TF
|
Civil Engineering (SSC) - TFW
|
225556
|
225556
|
HS
|
TF
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
91150
|
231590
|
HS
|
NO
|
MECHANICAL AND SMART MANUFACTURING-TFW
|
163733
|
235319
|
HS
|
TF
|
Chemical Engineering - TFW
|
149213
|
239956
|
HS
|
TF
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW
|
244394
|
253935
|
HS
|
TF
|
Civil Engineering - TFW
|
232602
|
268558
|
HS
|
TF
|
Biomedical Engineering - TFW
|
231763
|
270761
|
HS
|
TF
|
MECHANICAL AND SMART MANUFACTURING
|
187249
|
275051
|
HS
|
NO
|
SAFETY AND FIRE ENGINEERING-TFW
|
277096
|
277096
|
HS
|
TF
|
Civil Engineering
|
114261
|
338290
|
HS
|
NO
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
179989
|
359615
|
HS
|
NO
|
Civil Engineering (SSC)
|
269740
|
371551
|
HS
|
NO
|
Chemical Engineering
|
235062
|
386264
|
HS
|
NO
|
Production Engineering - TFW
|
279786
|
441849
|
HS
|
TF
|
Production Engineering
|
363099
|
575168
|
HS
|
NO
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
215370
|
626178
|
HS
|
NO
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
722367
|
722367
|
OL
|
NO
|
SAFETY AND FIRE ENGINEERING
|
342468
|
1009382
|
HS
|
NO
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
323818
|
1229957
|
OL
|
NO
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