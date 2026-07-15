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VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Opening & Closing Ranks for CSE and Other Top Engineering Branches

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 16:56 IST

Check the official VSSUT OJEE previous year cutoff, such as opening and closing ranks for top engineering programmes such as CSE, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Analyse the data to estimate your chances for the Home State and TFW quotas across various engineering branches.

VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026
VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026

VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, is the topmost choice for engineering students across Odisha. Now, after the conclusion of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), authorities will release the institute-wise opening and closing rank for all courses.
Students who are targeting courses such as computer science engineering (CSE), electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunication engineering, etc. must check the previous year's opening and opening ranks to estimate their chances of admission.

VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026

The VSSUT OJEE Cutoff 2026 varies every year; the cutoff depends on various factors, such as the number of candidates who attempted the examination, difficulty level of exam, category of candidates, number of seats, etc. Continue reading the article to check previous year CR-OR of top courses.

Also check,

IGIT OJEE Sarang Cutoff 2026

VSSUT OJEE Previous Year Cutoff

The Computer Science Engineering Programme under the Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme is the most competitive, which is further followed by CSE in AI and machine learning and other CSE programmes. As per the previous year's data, the CSE TFW was opened at 26330 and closed at 68760 for home-state quota students. Below we have provided the opening and closing ranks of CSE and other top branches.

PROGRAMME

OR

CR

QUOTA

SPL CAT

Computer Science and Engineering - TFW

26330

68760

HS

TF

Computer science engineering with specialization in artificial intelligence and machine learning

59636

71541

HS

TF

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC) - TFW

79465

98863

HS

TF

Computer Science and Engineering

50354

101389

HS

NO

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - TFW

92855

102837

HS

TF

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - TFW

61216

106672

HS

TF

Computer Science and Engineering (SSC)

71590

119265

HS

NO

Computer Science Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

61298

121960

HS

NO

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SSC) - TFW

144754

144754

HS

TF

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

82565

158207

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering - TFW

44989

159751

HS

TF

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

98817

174715

HS

NO

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SSC)

135320

197565

HS

NO

Electrical Engineering

60683

206785

HS

NO

Mechanical Engineering - TFW

115023

210593

HS

TF

Civil Engineering (SSC) - TFW

225556

225556

HS

TF

Mechanical Engineering

91150

231590

HS

NO

MECHANICAL AND SMART MANUFACTURING-TFW

163733

235319

HS

TF

Chemical Engineering - TFW

149213

239956

HS

TF

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering - TFW

244394

253935

HS

TF

Civil Engineering - TFW

232602

268558

HS

TF

Biomedical Engineering - TFW

231763

270761

HS

TF

MECHANICAL AND SMART MANUFACTURING

187249

275051

HS

NO

SAFETY AND FIRE ENGINEERING-TFW

277096

277096

HS

TF

Civil Engineering

114261

338290

HS

NO

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

179989

359615

HS

NO

Civil Engineering (SSC)

269740

371551

HS

NO

Chemical Engineering

235062

386264

HS

NO

Production Engineering - TFW

279786

441849

HS

TF

Production Engineering

363099

575168

HS

NO

Biomedical Engineering

215370

626178

HS

NO

Mechanical Engineering

722367

722367

OL

NO

SAFETY AND FIRE ENGINEERING

342468

1009382

HS

NO

Computer Science and Engineering

323818

1229957

OL

NO

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 16:56 IST

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