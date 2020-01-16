WAPCOS Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Engineer Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited invited applications for the recruitment of Site Engineer on contract basis for work relating to “PMC of Storm Water drains of Greater Chennai Corporation” and “GIS Master plan Project” in Chennai. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020 by 05:00 PM
WAPCOS Vacancy Details
- Site Engineer (PMC Works) – 6 Posts
- Site Engineer (GIS Project) – 12 Posts
Salary:
- Site Engineer (PMC Works) – Rs.20,000/- per month plus conveyance allowance @ Rs.2000/- per month
- Site Engineer (GIS Project) – Rs.13,000/- per month plus conveyance allowance @ Rs.2000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for Site Engineer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Site Engineer (PMC Works) – Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering with about 2 years of experience. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in civil works related to Water Supply/Sewerage/Storm Water Drains/Roads
- Site Engineer (GIS Project) – Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience.
Age Limit:
30 Years
How to Apply for WAPCOS Site Engineer Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions may send their CVs in the prescribed proforma at chennai@wapcos.co.in and hard copy to the General Manager (SEZ), WAPCOS Limited, Plot No. 990, 50th Street, TVS Colony, Collector Nagar, Anna Nagar West Extn., Chennai – 600101, Tamil Nadu on or before 21 January 2020 by 05:00 PM.