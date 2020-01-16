WAPCOS Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Engineer Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited invited applications for the recruitment of Site Engineer on contract basis for work relating to “PMC of Storm Water drains of Greater Chennai Corporation” and “GIS Master plan Project” in Chennai. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020 by 05:00 PM

WAPCOS Vacancy Details

Site Engineer (PMC Works) – 6 Posts

Site Engineer (GIS Project) – 12 Posts

Salary:

Site Engineer (PMC Works) – Rs.20,000/- per month plus conveyance allowance @ Rs.2000/- per month

Site Engineer (GIS Project) – Rs.13,000/- per month plus conveyance allowance @ Rs.2000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Site Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Site Engineer (PMC Works) – Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering with about 2 years of experience. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in civil works related to Water Supply/Sewerage/Storm Water Drains/Roads

Site Engineer (GIS Project) – Diploma / Graduate in Civil Engineering. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience.

Age Limit:

30 Years

How to Apply for WAPCOS Site Engineer Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions may send their CVs in the prescribed proforma at chennai@wapcos.co.in and hard copy to the General Manager (SEZ), WAPCOS Limited, Plot No. 990, 50th Street, TVS Colony, Collector Nagar, Anna Nagar West Extn., Chennai – 600101, Tamil Nadu on or before 21 January 2020 by 05:00 PM.

WAPCOS Recruitment Notification PDF