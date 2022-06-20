WB ICDS Supervisor Result 2021 Released: 8126 Selected for Interview, Download PDF and Cut-Off Here

WB ICDS Supervisor Result 2021 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has finally announced the Supervisor (Female Only) Of I.C.D.S., Mains Result 2019 on its website. As per the result, a list of 8126 candidates (roll no. wise) called for a personality test on the basis of the results of the written test (Part 2). Candidates who attended the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Exam can download ICDS Supervisor Result from wbpsc.gov.in. WB ICDS Supervisor Result Link is also given below:

WB ICDS Supervisor Cut-Off 2021

Category Cut-Off Mark UR 221.0 OBC-A 199.0 OBC-B 221.0 SC 200.0 ST 153.0 PH(VH) 140.0 PH(HI) 125.0 PH(OH) 175.0 MSP 117.0

WB ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022

Candidates whose roll numbers are available in the PDF will be called for the interview round. Such candidates may download their Call Letters for the Personality Test from Commission’s website. The date of commencement of downloading of Call Letters as well as online verification will be announced shortly.

The candidates are being called to the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including online verification of documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, caste etc. ).

If the candidates fail to produce any of the required original certificates for verification before the Personality Test they will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be liable to be cancelled by the Commission straightway.

If the candidates do not appear at the Personality Test on the scheduled dates, their candidature will be liable to be cancelled by the Commission straightway.

How to Download WB ICDS Supervisor Mains result 2022 ?