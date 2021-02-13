WB Police Recruitment 2021 for Wireless Supervisor, Wireless Operator and Agragami Posts, Apply Online @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II & Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020, for the post of Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] and Agragami in the Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD) in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence, Govt. of West Bengal, 2021 and for the post of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 22 February to 22 March 2021 on official website i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

It is to noted, only trained male WBNVF volunteers and Ex-servicemen. Female applicants are not eligible to apply for the post of WBNVF Agragami.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 February 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 22 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Fee - 24 March 2021

WB Police Vacancy Details

Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II

Wireless Operator

Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] and Agragami in the Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD)

WBNVF Agragami

Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Wireless Supervisor, Wireless Operator and Agragami Posts

Educational Qualification:

Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Radio Physics or Electronics and Telecommunications or Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or Information Technology from any recognized University.

Wireless Operator - Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) or equivalent examination from any of the recognized Boards in Science with Physics and Mathematics.

Agragami (WBCEF)] and (WWCD) - The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicant should be Civil Defence volunteers and must have completed the Civil Defence foundation training under the Civil Defence Organization.

WBNVF Agragami - The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - 21 to 20 years

Wireless Operator - 18 to 27 years

Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] and Agragami in the Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD) - 18 to 40 Years

WBNVF Agragami - 18 to 40 Years

How to Apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Application Forms may be submitted through on-line during the period from 22 February to 22 March 2021 upto 5 PM.

WB Police Wireless Supervisor Notification

WB Police Wireless Operator Notification

WB Police Agragami Notification

WB Police Agragami WBCEF WWCD Notification

WB Police Constable Notification