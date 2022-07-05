WB Police SI Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector Posts@wbpolice.gov.in,Check Download Link

West Bengal PRB has released the admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector on its official website -wb-police.gov.in. Check download link here.

WB Police SI Admit Card 2022 : West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the final exam for the above post can download WB Police SI Admit Card 2022 from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. -wb-police.gov.in.

However you can download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is set to conduct the final written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020 on 17 July 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. Candidates are required to bring a proper and original proof of identity with the Admit Card.

