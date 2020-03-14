WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card 2020 Available @wbpolice.gov.in, Download WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card Here

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released and admit card of prelims exam for the post of Staff Officer cum Instructor. All candidates, who have applied for WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Recruitment, can download the admit card from official website of WBPRB wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card Link is available below. Candidates can download their WBPRB Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card well in advance on keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth through the link.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Admit Card Download Link

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Exam Notice

As per the notice issued by West Bengal Police, WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Exam is scheduled on 29 March 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The exam will consist of questions on General Studies, Logical & Analytical reasoning and Arithmetic 200 Marks (100 marks in General studies having 50 questions, 50 marks in Logical & Analytical reasoning having 25 questions and 50 marks in Arithmetic having 25 questions).

Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the test. Negative marking of 1/4 marks will be done for each wrong answer.

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Prelims Exam will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test.