WB Police Warder Interview Result 2020 Declared @wbpolice.gov.in, Download WBP Final Result Here

WB Police Warder Interview Result 2020: West Bengal Police has released the final result for the post of Warder/Female Warder. All those candidates who have appeared in WB Police Interview can download WB Police Interview Result from the official website of WBPRB wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Warder Interview Result Download Link is given below. The candidates can download WB Police Warder Final Result, directly, through the link by entering their Application Sl. No. and DOB and District.

WB Police Warder Interview Result Download

The list of provisionally selected candidates is also available on the notice board of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), 6Th Cross Road, Block – DJ, Sector – II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091.

As per WB Police Notice, “The marks obtained by the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview for recruitment to the post of Warder/Female warder under directorate of correctional services, govt. of West Bengal, 2019 will also be available on the websites of west bengal police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) & directorate of correctional services (www.wbcorrectionalservices.gov.in) (except the candidates who were absent during interview and candidates whose candidature had been rejected on final scrutiny) for a period of 15 (fifteen) days only w.e.f 21.10.2020. the candidates may see their marks by clicking the link https://wbprb.applythrunet.co.in on the websites of west bengal police & directorate of correctional services and by keying-in their application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

How to Download WB Police Warder Final Result 2020 ?

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board wbpolice.gov.in Click on the link"Announcement of Final Result for the Post of Warder / Female Warder under Directorate of Correctional Services, Government of West Bengal - 2019" appearing on the home page A new page will open where you need to enter your login credentials. Download WBPRB Warder Final Result 2020 Take a print out of the same for future reference.

WB Police had conducted the interview round for the post of Warder/Female Warder in the month of 12 August 2020. A total of 816 vacancies will be filled for Male and Female Warder.