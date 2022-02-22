WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 Released @wbpolice.gov.in,Download PDF Here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Answer Key for the Wireless Operator post on its official website -wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Answer Key for the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications. All such candidates who have appeared in the WB Police Wireless Operator Prelims Exam can download WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in.

You can download the WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Go to ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage. Click on the link ‘ Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for Wireless Operator on home page. You will get the PDF of the Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for Wireless Operator in a new window. Download and save the WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

It is noted that West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) had conducted the Prelims exam for Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications on 21.11.2021.

All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 21/02/2022.

You can download the WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022 and details about the raising objections notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WB Police Wireless Operator Answer Key 2022





