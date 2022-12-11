WB TET 2022 Exam Analysis (11th December): Check Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Topics Asked

West Bengal TET Exam Analysis 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education successfully conducted the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11th December 2022 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm for eligible candidates for filling up 11,000+ vacancies of Assistant Teachers in classes 1 to 5 across state government-aided/ government-sponsored/ Junior Basic Primary schools in West Bengal.
In this article, candidates can check the Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Topics Asked in West Bengal TET 2022 exam.
WBTET 2022 Important Dates
Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
WBTET Application Start Date
|
14th October 2022
|
WBTET Application End Date
|
3rd November 2022
|
WBTET Admit Card 2022
|
28th November 2022
|
WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date
|
11th December 2022
|
WBTET Answer Key 2022
|
To Be Announced
|
WBTET Result 2022
|
To Be Announced
WBTET Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates who appeared for the WB TET 2022 exam for selection for the post of Assistant Teacher were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. Paper was set bilingually (English and Bengali). The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking scheme.
WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I
Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
|
30
|
21-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
19-21
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
21-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
17-19
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
97-107
|
Easy to Moderate
WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review, Topics Asked
Child Development & Pedagogy
- Teacher’s responsibilities and duties,
- Different stages of learning,
- Intelligence memory
- Thinking process development
Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
Bengali
- Prose
- Poetry
- Grammar
- Verb Types
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Pedagogy of Bengali Language
- Teaching and Learning Material
- National Education Policy
- Importance of Maternal Education in Primary Education
Language II (English)
- Unseen Passage
- Poetry
- Reading Comprehension
- Grammar
- Vocabulary
- Pedagogy of Language Part Development
- NCF Framework
- Principles of Language Teaching
- Methods of Teaching English
Mathematics
- Arithmetic
- Prime Numbers and Composite Numbers
- Fractions
- Place Values
- Time Functions
- Perimeter
- Trigonometry
- Geometry
- Pedagogy: NCF, Objectives of Mathematics Education, etc
Environment Studies
- Plastic Waste Management
- International Environmental Educational Program
- Photochemical Smog
- Black Foot Disease
- National Parks
- Energy Cycle and Application of EVS in Class Education
- Characteristics of Environmental Education