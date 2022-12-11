WB TET 2022 Exam Analysis (11th December): Check Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Topics Asked

West Bengal TET 2022 exam was successfully held on 11th December 2022 for 11000+ vacancies of Primary Teachers posts for classes 1 to 5. Check the latest updates on the WB TET Exam Analysis 2022.

West Bengal TET Exam Analysis 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education successfully conducted the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11th December 2022 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm for eligible candidates for filling up 11,000+ vacancies of Assistant Teachers in classes 1 to 5 across state government-aided/ government-sponsored/ Junior Basic Primary schools in West Bengal.

In this article, candidates can check the Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Topics Asked in West Bengal TET 2022 exam.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

WBTET Application Start Date

14th October 2022

WBTET Application End Date

3rd November 2022

WBTET Admit Card 2022

28th November 2022

WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date

11th December 2022

WBTET Answer Key 2022

To Be Announced

WBTET Result 2022

To Be Announced

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates who appeared for the WB TET 2022 exam for selection for the post of Assistant Teacher were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. Paper was set bilingually (English and Bengali). The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking scheme.

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level

Subjects

No. of Questions

 Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

 18-20

Moderate

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)

30

 21-23

Easy to Moderate

Language II (English)

30

 19-21

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics

30

 21-23

Easy to Moderate

Environment Studies

30

 17-19

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

 97-107

Easy to Moderate

WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review, Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy

  • Teacher’s responsibilities and duties,
  • Different stages of learning,
  • Intelligence memory
  • Thinking process development

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)

Bengali

  • Prose
  • Poetry
  • Grammar
  • Verb Types
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Pedagogy of Bengali Language
  • Teaching and Learning Material
  • National Education Policy
  • Importance of Maternal Education in Primary Education

Language II (English)

  • Unseen Passage
  • Poetry
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Grammar
  • Vocabulary
  • Pedagogy of Language Part Development  
  • NCF Framework
  • Principles of Language Teaching
  • Methods of Teaching English

Mathematics

  • Arithmetic
  • Prime Numbers and Composite Numbers
  • Fractions
  • Place Values
  • Time Functions
  • Perimeter
  • Trigonometry
  • Geometry
  • Pedagogy: NCF, Objectives of Mathematics Education, etc

Environment Studies

  • Plastic Waste Management
  • International Environmental Educational Program
  • Photochemical Smog
  • Black Foot Disease
  • National Parks
  • Energy Cycle and Application of EVS in Class Education
  • Characteristics of Environmental Education

WB TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link 

