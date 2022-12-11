WB TET 2022 Exam Analysis (11th December): Check Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Topics Asked

West Bengal TET 2022 exam was successfully held on 11th December 2022 for 11000+ vacancies of Primary Teachers posts for classes 1 to 5. Check the latest updates on the WB TET Exam Analysis 2022.

West Bengal TET Exam Analysis 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education successfully conducted the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11th December 2022 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm for eligible candidates for filling up 11,000+ vacancies of Assistant Teachers in classes 1 to 5 across state government-aided/ government-sponsored/ Junior Basic Primary schools in West Bengal.

In this article, candidates can check the Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Topics Asked in West Bengal TET 2022 exam.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates WBTET Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WBTET Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WBTET Admit Card 2022 28th November 2022 WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date 11th December 2022 WBTET Answer Key 2022 To Be Announced WBTET Result 2022 To Be Announced

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates who appeared for the WB TET 2022 exam for selection for the post of Assistant Teacher were asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. Paper was set bilingually (English and Bengali). The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking scheme.

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level

Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 18-20 Moderate Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) 30 21-23 Easy to Moderate Language II (English) 30 19-21 Easy to Moderate Mathematics 30 21-23 Easy to Moderate Environment Studies 30 17-19 Easy to Moderate Total 150 97-107 Easy to Moderate

WB TET Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review, Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy

Teacher’s responsibilities and duties,

Different stages of learning,

Intelligence memory

Thinking process development

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)

Bengali

Prose

Poetry

Grammar

Verb Types

Synonyms

Antonyms

Pedagogy of Bengali Language

Teaching and Learning Material

National Education Policy

Importance of Maternal Education in Primary Education

Language II (English)

Unseen Passage

Poetry

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Vocabulary

Pedagogy of Language Part Development

NCF Framework

Principles of Language Teaching

Methods of Teaching English

Mathematics

Arithmetic

Prime Numbers and Composite Numbers

Fractions

Place Values

Time Functions

Perimeter

Trigonometry

Geometry

Pedagogy: NCF, Objectives of Mathematics Education, etc

Environment Studies

Plastic Waste Management

International Environmental Educational Program

Photochemical Smog

Black Foot Disease

National Parks

Energy Cycle and Application of EVS in Class Education

Characteristics of Environmental Education

