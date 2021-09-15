WBBPE Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021 Released @wbbpe.org, Check Details Here

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the Document Verification Schedule for Primary Teachers on its official website- i.e.wbbpe.org.

WBBPE Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the Document Verification/Viva Voce and Aptitude Test Schedule for the posts of Primary Teachers. All such candidates who have applied for the WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 can check the WBBPE Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) i.e.wbbpe.org.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the Document Verification/Viva Voce and Aptitude Test on 20/21 September 2021. The Document Verification/Viva Voce and Aptitude Test will be held from 11.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M. at Kolkata Primary School Council, Shiksha Bhavan, 27 A, Bose Pukur Road, Kolkata-700040( Beside Kasbar Police Station).

All such candidates who have qualified should note that they will have to appear to attend the Document Verification/Viva Voce and Aptitude Test along with the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates will have to bring the mentioned documents in Original and also the photocopies of each testimonial.

Candidates qualified for Document Verification/Viva Voce and Aptitude Test round for Primary Teacher can check the details schedule available on the official website of WBBPE. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBBPE Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021





How to Download: WBBPE Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021