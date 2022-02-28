WBCS 2022 Notification Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Apply Online Starts from 3rd March onwards

WBCS 2022 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Service (Executive). The commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 from tentatively in the month of MAY, 2022 or thereabout. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examinations and Personality Tests.

Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type). Only Scheduled Tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at the DARJEELING centre.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3rd March 2022

Closing date for submission of online application: 24th March 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees online: 24th March 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through offline: 25th March 2022

Edit Window: 1st April 2022 to 7th April 2022

Challan must be generated by 24th March, 2022

WBCS 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy GROUP A Executive -- Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service -- West Bengal Co-operative Service -- West Bengal Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)] -- West Bengal Labour Service -- West Bengal Food and Supplies Service -- GROUP B West Bengal Police Service -- GROUP C Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home -- Joint Block Development Officer -- Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices -- West Bengal Junior Social Welfare Service -- West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I -- Assistant Commercial Tax Officer -- Joint Registrar

(WB State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Affairs Department, Govt of WB) -- Assistant Canal Revenue Officer (Irrigation) -- Chief Controller of Correctional Services -- GROUP D Inspector of Co-operative Societies -- Panchayat Development Officer under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department -- Rehabilitation Officer under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department

WBCS 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have a degree from a recognized University; Candidate must have the Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) – vide Finance Department’s Notification No.1243-F(P) dated 02.03.2016.

WBCS 2022 Age Limit

Not below 21 years but not more than 36 years

WBCS 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examinations and Personality Tests.

Prelims Exam: The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. The paper will be of an objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of 2½ hours duration.

Main Examination: The Main Examination shall consist of six compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and/or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or Optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or Optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

Personality Test: A number of candidates selected in order of merit on the results of the Main Examination for all the services and posts included in Groups A, B, C and D shall have to appear at a Personality Test

How to apply for WBCS 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3rd March 2022 to 24th March 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight).