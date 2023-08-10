WBCS Prelims Result 2023: 5496 Selected for Mains Exam, Download PDF, Cutoff at wbpsc.gov.in

WBCS Prelims Result 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) published the list of candidates’ roll number for WBCS Prelims Exam 2023 on its website. A total of 5496 candidates are selected for WB Civil Service Mains Exam 2023.
WBCS Prelims Result
Download Here
The cut-off marks for the WBCS Prelims Exam 2023 are as follows:
- General - 130.39
- OBC-A - 130.39
- OBC-B - 130.39
- SC - 124.44
- ST - 104.37
- PH – Suffering from Blindness/Low Vision - 107.79
- PH (Reserved for SC) - Acid attack victims/Cerebral Palsy/Dwarfism/Leprosy cured/Locomotor disability/Muscular dystrophy -83.45
- PH - Hearing Impaired (Deaf & Hard of hearing) - 102.15
- PH - Autism/Intellectual Disability/Mental illness/Multiple disabilities/Specific learning Disability -18.98
- MSP - 108.81
How to Download WBCS Result 2023 ?
Step: 1 - Go to the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in
Step: 2- Click on the PDF link ’RESULTS OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVT. NO. 2/2022)’
Step: 3 - Download WBCS Result PDF
Step: 4 - Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates
Step: 5 - Take the printout of the PDF for future use