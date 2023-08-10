WBCS Prelims Result 2023: 5496 Selected for Mains Exam, Download PDF, Cutoff at wbpsc.gov.in

WBCS Prelims Result 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to download WBCS Selection List PDF, Mains Exam Details, Cutoff Marks and Other Details.

WBCS Prelims Result 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) published the list of candidates’ roll number for WBCS Prelims Exam 2023 on its website. A total of 5496 candidates are selected for WB Civil Service Mains Exam 2023.

WBCS Prelims Result Download Here

The cut-off marks for the WBCS Prelims Exam 2023 are as follows:

General - 130.39

OBC-A - 130.39

OBC-B - 130.39

SC - 124.44

ST - 104.37

PH – Suffering from Blindness/Low Vision - 107.79

PH (Reserved for SC) - Acid attack victims/Cerebral Palsy/Dwarfism/Leprosy cured/Locomotor disability/Muscular dystrophy -83.45

PH - Hearing Impaired (Deaf & Hard of hearing) - 102.15

PH - Autism/Intellectual Disability/Mental illness/Multiple disabilities/Specific learning Disability -18.98

MSP - 108.81

How to Download WBCS Result 2023 ?

Step: 1 - Go to the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in

Step: 2- Click on the PDF link ’RESULTS OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVT. NO. 2/2022)’

Step: 3 - Download WBCS Result PDF

Step: 4 - Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates

Step: 5 - Take the printout of the PDF for future use