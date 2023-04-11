WBP Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1420 Constable Posts at wbpolice.gov.in

WBP Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) published the notification for the recruitment of Lady Constables. Candidates can apply online on the official website from 23 June 2023. The last date for submitting the application will be 22 May 2023. WB Police Constable Application Link will be available at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates interested in WB Police Recruitment 2023 should be a Madhyamik Examination Passed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

More details related to WB Police Constable Recruitment 2023 are provided in this article below.

WBP Constable Recruitment Overview 2023

Recruitment Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Name of the Post Lady Constable Vacancies 1420 Registration Dates June 23 to May 22, 2023 Application Process Online Salary Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500 Selection Process Preliminary Written Test Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Examination Interview Website wbpolice.gov.in

WBP Constable Important Dates 2023

Starting Date of Application June 23, 2023 Last Date of Application May 22, 2023 Exam Date to be announced

WBP Constable Vacancy Details 2023

The police is looking to recruit more than 1400 female constable under its wing. The candidates can check the category-wise vacancy break up below:

Unreserved (UR) - 343

Unreserved (E.C.) - 227

Unreserved (HG/NVF) - 113

Unreserved (Civic Volunteers) - 71

Unreserved (Sports Quota.) - 28

Scheduled Caste - 141

Scheduled Caste (E.C.) - 100

Scheduled Caste (HG/NVF) - 42

Scheduled Caste (Civic Volunteers) - 29

ST - 28

Scheduled Tribe (E.C.) - 29

Scheduled Tribe (HG/NVF) - 14

Scheduled Tribe (Civic Volunteers) - 14

OBC-A - 57

OBC-A (E.C.) - 42

OBC-A (HG/NVF) - 29

OBC-A (Civic Volunteers) - 14

OBC-B - 43

OBC-B (E.C) - 28

OBC-B (HG/NVF) - 14

OBC-B (Civic Volunteers) - 14

WBP Police Salary 2023

Lady Constable in West Bengal Police -2023 will be paid in the Pay Scale of Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

WB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language:

They must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

WB Police Constable Selection Process 2023



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Written Test Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Exam Interview

WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2023

There would be 100 objective-type questions having multiple choice (four choices) of answers carrying 01 mark each. The duration of this test will be 1 hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali). Questions of the Preliminary Written Test shall be from the following subjects:-



General Awareness and General Knowledge: 40 Marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) : 30 Marks

Reasoning: 30 Marks

How to Apply for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online for the posts through official website below: