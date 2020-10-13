WBPSC 2020 Exam Dates out: Check WBPSC Clerk 2020, Judicial Service Mains 2020, ICDS & Other Forthcoming Exam Tentative Dates @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC 2020 Exam Date: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the tentative exam dates of various forthcoming exams including Clerk 2020, Judicial Service Mains 2020, ICDS & Other Forthcoming Exam Dates on its website. Candidates applied for WBPSC Recruitment 2020 Exam can check the exam dates on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the Tentative WBPSC Exam 2020 Calendar, Ward Master Grade III of ESI Hospitals, Motor Vehicles Inspector (NT), Librarian for GovtEngg. College, Librarian for Govt Degree College will be conducted on 22 November 2020. Assistant Town Planner under MA & UD, Fitter, Helper & Lab Attendant of Boiler Dte, Scientific Assistant (Chemical) of Boiler Dte, Agri Marketing Officer (Trg& Canning) on 25 November 2020.

WBPSC West Bengal Engineering Service 2020 Exam, Dialysis Technician under ESI Hospitals, Welfare Officer - Correctional Admn, Asstt Director of Horticulture, FPI&H Dept is scheduled to be held on 29 November 2020.

The commission has decided to conduct West Bengal Judicial Service 2020 (Main) Exam against the advertisement number 12/2020 on 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 December 2020 while WBPSC ICDS Supervisor (Main) Exam 2020 will be conducted on 12 and 13 December 2020 against the advertisement number 8/2019. The recruitment exam for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak, FPIH Dept will be conducted on 27 December 2020.

All candidates who applied for WBPSC 2020 Recruitment Exam are advised to check the new schedule of examination at the official website.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. All dates announced are tentative. There may be a change in any exigency, including total or partial lockdown imposed by the Government Authorities.

Download WBPSC Exam 2020 Calendar

Official Website

As per the notice, The calendar is being provided for the general guidance of the examinees, particularly to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates regarding the forthcoming exams.