WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021(Released) for Audit and Account Services @wbpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till July 14

WBPSC AAS Prelims Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims answer key for Audit and Account Services on its official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the Audit and Accounts Services Recruitment on 03 July 2022.

Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination can check the WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-wbpsc.gov.in.

However the WBPSC AAS Prelims Answer Key 2021 for Audit and Account Services is given below and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

The PDF of the answer key for all the four sets including A/B/C/D is available on the official website of WBPSC.

Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question, regarding which they had any doubt, if any. Candidates can raise their objections to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 08th July to 14th July 2022.

You can download the WBPSC AAS Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

