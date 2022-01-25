WBPSC Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Professor Post To Release on Feb 19 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an notice for the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 for Assistant Professor post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check update here.

WBPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 for Assistant Professor post. Commission has released the details schedule regarding the screening test schedule and Admit Card releasing date for the Assistant Professor Posts.

Candidates can check the WBPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download WBPSC Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPSC-psc.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on the link " IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING SCREENING TEST FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN VARIOUS SUBJECTS FOR GENERAL DEGREE COLLEGES IN THE WEST BENGAL EDUCATION SERVICE UNDER THE HIGHER EDUCATION DEPARTMENT. [ADVT. NO. 29/2019]" displaying on the homepage. The PDF of the WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 Notice will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 Notice and save it for future reference.

Candidates can download the WBPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card/Screening Test Schedule 2022 Update directly with the link given below.

According to the short notice released, WBPSC will conduct the screening test on 26 February 2022 for the Assistant Professor posts in Bengali, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, English, Geography, Geology, History, Mathematics, Microbiology, Nutrition, Philosophy, Physics, Physiology, Political Science, Sanskrit, Sociology and Zoology.

Commission will released the Admit Card for the screening test for Assistant Professor post on 19 February 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card with the link after providing their login credentials.