WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 to Release on Nov 22 for Assistant Engineer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer post on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Check update here.

WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) post . All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Services can check the written exam schedule and Admit Card Downloading update available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the Admit Card and Schedule of examination for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) is available on the official website of the Commission. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice





According to the short notification released, the commission has decided to conduct the written Prelims Exam for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal on 28th November, 2021 (Sunday). The Prelims written Exam for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) against Advertisement No 3/2020 will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00p.m.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts should note that they can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. You can check the WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice available on the official website of WBPSC.

How to Download: WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice