WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 to Release on Nov 22 for Assistant Engineer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer post on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Check update here.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 11:51 IST
WBPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2021 Update
WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) post . All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Services can check the written exam schedule and Admit Card Downloading update available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the Admit Card and Schedule of examination for the  Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) is available on the official website of the Commission. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 
Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

According to the short notification released, the commission has decided to conduct  the written Prelims Exam for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal on 28th November, 2021 (Sunday). The Prelims written Exam for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical)  against Advertisement No 3/2020  will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00p.m.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts should note that they can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. You can check the WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice available on the official website of WBPSC. 

How to Download: WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice 

  1. Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.psc.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link "  IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE FORTHCOMING PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TEST FOR ASSISTANT ENGINEER (MECHANICAL/ ELECTRICAL) IN THE WEST BENGAL HEALTH ENGINEERING SERVICE (MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL) UNDER THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT NO. 3/2020] new" displaying on the homepage.
  3. The PDF of the WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice  will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2021 Notice and save it for future reference. 

