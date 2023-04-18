WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2023 Out@wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule PDF

West Bengal PSC has released the interview admit card for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check the download link.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview admit card for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination 2020 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the personality test for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service posts from April 27, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the post of West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service can download their interview admit card/schedule from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the interview admit card/schedule for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, interviews for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service will be held from April 27 to May 18, 2023. Candidates can check their roll number wise interview schedule/time and date for the Audit and Accounts Service.

Candidates will have to appear in the document verification round during the interview schedule and so you are advised to bring all the essential documents including academic qualifications, proof of age and other certificates as mentioned in the notification for the same.

Organization WBPSC Post Name West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Interview Schedule April 27 to May 18, 2023. Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Admit Card Status Released Official Website wbpsc.gov.in

The Commission has released the admit card for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Admit Card 2023 Update