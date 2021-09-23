WBPSC Clerkship Result 2021 Out @pscwbapplication.in: Download Selection List PDF for Computer Test

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2021 West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of candidates provisionally qualified for Computer Type Test on the basis of the Results of Part I and Part II of the Clerkship Exam 2019 (Advertisement No. 05/2019). Candidates can download Clerkship Result through the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in or wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download PSC Clerkship Result 2021 through this prescribed link:

WBPSC Clerkship Result Download Link

As per the official notice, “The qualified candidates will have to sit for Computer Type Test as per programme to be fixed by the Commission in due course. Verification of Documents will be undertaken before the Test in online mode. Qualified candidates will have to upload their documents by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in between 12:00 noon on 29/09/2021 and 12:00 midnight on 06/10/2021. Detailed instructions regarding uploading of documents would be published in the website by 27/09/2021. If any candidate (s) fails to upload relevant documents within the date and time stipulated for the purpose, it would be presumed that the candidate is not interested to take part in the Computer Type Test and the subsequent candidate (s) in order of merit would be considered.”

How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2021?

Go to the Official Website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in.

Click the link 'LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED FOR COMPUTER TYPE TEST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF PART I AND PART II OF THE CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2019', available on the Home Page.

Download Clerkship Resul PDF.

Check roll numbers of selected candidates for WBPSC Clerk Computer Test.

WBPSC Clerk Prelims Exam was held on on 25 January 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Shift) & 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Shift). In the First part, around sixty thoudand candidates qualified and were called for WBPSC Clerkship Part 2 Exam. The exam for all shortlisted candidates was conducted on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 12 PM.

Finally selected candidates shall be recruited as Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices of WB.