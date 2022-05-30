WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Release On May 31@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022 on 31 May 2022 on its official website -wbpsc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022: WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released on Tomorrow i.e. 31 May 2022 on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Prelims) Examination, 2022 can download their West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Prelims) Examination, 2022 from 31 May 2022 from the official website.

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is to conduct the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2022 on the 19 June, 2022 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Exam will be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres.

Candidates who have to appear in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2022 should note that no paper Admit Card will be issued for the said examination by the Commission.

Commission will upload the WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022 on 31 May 2022 on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout of the same for the examination hall. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or AADHAAR Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination.

How to Download WBPSC CS Prelims Admit Card 2022 Check Steps