WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Dialysis Technician Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card

WBPSC Dialysis Technician Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Dialysis Technician Grade-III Post on its official website. Commission has also released the downloading date for Interview Hall Letter for Dialysis Technician post. All such candidates who have qualified for the interviewer round for Dialysis Technician post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the personality test for qualified candidates for Dialysis Technician Grade-III Post on 22 April, 2021. Candidates can check the details interview schedule with Roll Number/Reporting Time/Time of Interview and other on its official website.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will upload the Interview Hall Ticket for Dialysis Technician Grade-III Post on 13 April 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can download the same with the official website once it is uploaded. All such candidates qualified for the interview round can check the WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

