WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant System Manager Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Assistant System Manager Group – A Service on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant System Manager Post can check the schedule available on the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to conduct the interview for the post of Assistant System Manager from 16 December 2020 onwards. Candidates can check their roll number and reporting time with other details available on the schedule.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the post of Assistant System Manager (Group – A Service) under Home & Hill Affairs Department, Election Branch, Govt of W.B can check the details schedule available on the official website. Time of interview is 1:00 a.m. and candidates will have to report at 10:00 a.m.

Candidates appearing for the Interview can download their interview call letters from 09.12.2020 from the official website.

Candidates can check their roll number and reporting time with other details with the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant System Manager Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant System Manager Post