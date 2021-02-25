WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Librarian Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List for Interview Round

WBPSC Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the post of Librarian against Advt. no-23/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Librarian post can download result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbonline.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the result of the Librarian post on its official website. All such candidates who have selected provisionally will be called for next interview round as per the selection process for Librarian post against Advt. no-23/2019.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has also released the category wise marks obtained by the last qualified candidate for Librarian posts. As per the notification, marks obtained by the last qualified candidate for different category is UR- 29.67, OBC-A- 21.00, OBC-B 24.67, SC- 22.67, ST 9.00 and PH(LV) 10.00, Candidates can check the details available on the official website.



All those candidates who have appeared in the exam for Librarian post in the Govt. Colleges Under Dept. of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. no-23/2019 can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Librarian Post