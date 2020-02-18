WBPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @pscwbapplication.in, Direct Link Available Here

WBPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Interview round can download the Interview Admit Cared from the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the Interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts is scheduled from 03 March 2020 to 21 April 2020. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has earlier released the Interview Schedule with the Roll Number and Name of candidates on its official website.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment to Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) posts under Transport Department, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. No 1/2019.

Candidates who have to appear for WBPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts Interview round can download their admit card from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Enrolment No/First Name on the official website.

You can download your admit card also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020





WBPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Go to the LIVE Application /Admit Card Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- “MOTOR VEHICLES INSPECTOR (NON-TECHNICAL) IN THE TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT UNDER THE GOVERNMENT OF W.B. 2019(Advertisement No.1/2019)" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

After successfully submitting, you will get your admit card.

Candidates should take print of your Admit Card for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

ESIC Gulbarga Recruitment 2020, Apply for Tutor and Other Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can check also the www.jagranjosh.com.