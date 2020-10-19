WBPSC Prelims Exam Dates 2020 for MVI/Ward Master Grade-III Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Prelims Exam Dates 2020: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Preliminary Written Exam Dates for the posts of Ward Master Grade-III and Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of WBPSC-pscwbonline.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the Preliminary Written Test for Recruitment to the post of Ward Master Grade-III and Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non Technical) Posts have been uploaded on its official website.

Commission will conduct the Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment to the post of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I.(M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department and Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non Technical) Recruitment Examination under Transport Department, Govt. Of W.B. will be held on 22nd November, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. respectively at different venues in Kolkata.

Candidates who have to appear in the Preliminary Examination for the above posts should note that they can download their e-Admit Card for the examination from the official website (https://wbpsc.gov.in) from 5th November, 2020, tentatively.

Candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at their venue for appearing in the specified examination as no paper Admit Card will be issued for this examination by the Commission.

Earlier West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the posts of post of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I. (M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department against Advt. No. – 24/2019 and also for the Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) posts under Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. against Advt. No. – 32/2019.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Prelims Exam dates notice available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

