WBPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Assistant Engineer Post @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online on WBPSC official website wbpsc.gov.in from 14 July to 06 August 2020.

WBPSC will hold a Competitive Examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil)in Engineering Departments under West Bengal Service of Engineers under Public Works Department, West Bengal Service of Engineers (Irrigation) under Irrigation and Waterways Department, West Bengal Public Health Engineering Service (Civil) Under Public Health Engineering Department and West Bengal Service of Engineers (Civil) Under Panchayats and Rural Development Department

WBPSC AE Important Date

Commencement of submission of online application - 14 July 2020

Closing date for submission of online application - -6 August, 2020 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through online - 06 August, 2020 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through offline - 07 August, 2020

WBPSC AE Vacancy Details

Post Name - Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of Posts - To be announced in due course.All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis

Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC AE

Educational Qualification:

A degree in Civil Engineering of a recognised University or equivalent qualification.

Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) –vide Finance Department’s Notification No.1243-F(P) dated 02.03.2016.

The candidate must be a citizen of India.

Age Limit:

Not more than 36 years on the 1stJanuary 2020 (i.e. born not earlier than the 2ndJanuary, 1984

WBPSC AE Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written Examination (Multiple choice objective type questions) and Interview. WBPSC AE Exam will be held in Kolkata Centre only in the month of November 2020 or there about followed by the Interview. The Interview of the candidates selected on the basis of the results of the written examination will be held at the Commission’s office in Kolkata.

How to Apply for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online only from 14 July to 06 August 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs.210/- +Service Charge 1% of Examination Fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/-(Rupees Five) only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as Govt. Duty orService Charge of Rs.5/-(Rupees Five) only for Net Banking orService Charge of Rs.20/-(Rupees Twenty) only for payment through Bank Counter (off-line payment).