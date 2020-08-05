WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check all Major Exams Schedule, Download PDF

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised and updates Exam Calendar on its official website. All such candidates applied for the major recruitment exams under WBPSC including WBJS Examination, 2020 Main, Instructor ITI under TeT Deptt, WBPS Clerkship Exam 2019-20, WBJS Exam 2020, WB Miscellaneous Services Exam 2020, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Ward Master Exam, WBA&AS Mains Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, Lab Attendant of Boiler Department under Labour Deptt. and for various other posts can check the schedule on the official website of WBPSC-https://www.pscwbonline.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the WBPSC, commission has released the tentative exam dates for all the major recruitment drive under the WBPSC. The MVI(NT) of Transport Department and Librarian Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges under Higher Education Dept will be conducted on 03 September 2020.

The Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak under FPI&H Dept., Asst. Director of Horticulture Under FPI&H Dept., Asst. Town Planner under UD&MA Deptt, Welfare Officer under Correctional Administration Deptt, Fitter, Helper of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt. and Lab Attendant of B0iler Dte under Labour Deptt. will be held on 04 September 2020.

The ICDS Supervisor ( on Promotion from AW workers) examination will be held on 19 September 2020 whereas WBJS Exam,2020 (Preliminary) exam against advertisement no. 12/2020 will be conducted on 20 September 2020.

The Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt will be conducted on 21 November 2020 whereas Workshop Instructor under TeT Deptt will be conducted on 22 November 2020.

Candidates who are part of various exams including Prelims/Mains under WBPSC can check the Revised Exam Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

WBPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020-21





According to the short notification release by the commission, the date indicated in the calendar are tentative subject to changes due to lockdown or any Govt. decision impeding conduct of exams, in view COVID pandemic. Notification announcing actual date of examinations will be published in due course in the website of the Commission as well as Newspapers.