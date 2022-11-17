WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card 2022 On Nov 25 at wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released the Admit Card/Interview update for the Supervisor (Female only) post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview update for the Supervisor (Female only) post on its official website. Commission will upload the interview Admit Card for the post of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS, 2019 Under the Department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare on 25 November 2022.

Commission will be conducting the Personality Test for the above post from 01 December 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post can download the WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the personality test for the Supervisor (Female only) post from 01 to 15 December 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the 4th phase of Viva-voce test for the post of Supervisor (Female only) of ICDS, 2019 should note that they will have to upload the essential documents as mentioned in the notification at least 4 days before the date of their Personality Test schedule. Candidates are allowed to upload above mentioned documents on and from 22nd November 2022.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the Personality Test for the above post on 25 November 2022 on its official website. You can download the WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download WBPSC Supervisor Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update