WBPSC Interview Call Letter 2023 For Veterinary Officer/Psychiatrist on May 23 @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released the detailed interview schedule/call letter update for the post of Veterinary Officer/Psychiatrist on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

WBPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule/call letter update for the post of Veterinary Officer/Psychiatrist on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the post of Veterinary Officer in the West Bengal Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Psychiatrist in W.B.G.S. under the Department of Correctional Administration from May 30, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the WBPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the WBPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2023: Update

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Veterinary Officer in the West Bengal Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under the Animal Resources Development Department from May 30 to June 23, 2023.

Interview for the post of Psychiatrist in W.B.G.S. under the Department of Correctional Administration will be held on May 31, 2023.

WBPSC Interview Call Letter 2023: Update

The Commission will upload the interview hall letter for above posts on May 23, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card after providing their login credentials to link available on the official website after May 23, 2023. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided by your during the submission of online application for the posts.

In case, any candidate does not receive their call letter for the interview, they can download the complete list of the eligible candidates where there name is featuring and appear at the Commission’s office in time for the interview with all original

testimonials along with self-attested copies of relevant documents relating to essential qualifications, experience & others and 2(two) copies of own photograph.



How To Download: WBPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update