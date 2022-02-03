JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

WBPSC WBCS Result 2021 Prelims Out @wbpsc.gov.in: 3833 Selected for Civil Service Mains Exam

WBPSC WBCS Result 2021 for Prelims Exam has been released by West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on wbpsc.gov.in, Download Below

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 19:33 IST
WBPSC WBCS Result 2021


WBCS Result 2021 Prelims Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published the WBCS Prelims Exam Result 2021 on its website. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download WBPSC Civil Service Result from the official website - wbpsc.gov.in.

Check WBCS Result Link below:

WBCS Result Download Link

How to Download WBCS Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of WBPSC -  wbpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAIN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELIMINARY ) 2021. [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18/2020]’
  3. Download WBCS Result PDF
  4. Check Roll Number of selected candidates

