WBPSC WBCS Result 2021 Prelims Out @wbpsc.gov.in: 3833 Selected for Civil Service Mains Exam

WBCS Result 2021 Prelims Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published the WBCS Prelims Exam Result 2021 on its website. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download WBPSC Civil Service Result from the official website - wbpsc.gov.in.
Check WBCS Result Link below:
WBCS Result Download Link
How to Download WBCS Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAIN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELIMINARY ) 2021. [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18/2020]’
- Download WBCS Result PDF
- Check Roll Number of selected candidates