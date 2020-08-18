WBSEDCL Final Result 2020 Out for Asst Engineer (Mechanical, IT&C) @wbsedcl.in, Check List

WBSEDCL Final Result 2020: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has declared the Final Result for the Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the AE Medical Test can check the final result available on the official website of WBSEDCL- www.wbsedcl.in.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has uploaded the Final Result for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical, IT&C) of Advt No- MPP/2019/03 on its official website.

As per the notification released by the WBSEDCL, candidates will have to bring all the documents mentioned in the notification in original and one set of self attested photocopies. Candidates can check the short notification on the official website of WBSEDCL. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBSEDCL Final Result 2020 for Asst Engineer (Mechanical, IT&C)





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: WBSEDCL Final Result 2020 for Asst Engineer (Mechanical, IT&C)

Visit the official website of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) i.e- www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Career Section on home page.

Click on the link Appointment for the post of AE(M) and AE(IT&C) under Notification No - MPP/2019/03. given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired PDF of the Result.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the notification and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) had initiated the recruitment process to fill the 336 posts of Assistant Engineer through GATE 2019 for Electrical, IT&C, Mechanical and Civil Engineers against Notification Number - MPP/2019/03.