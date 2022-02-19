WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 62 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentices at its Sub-Stations located at different places across West Bengal. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 11 March 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other detials here.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of application submission: 18 February 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 11 March 2022
WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - 16 Posts
- Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- 3 Posts
WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - Graduation in Electrical Engineering (04 years full time course) from any Institute recognized by the AICTE.
- Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Technology (03 years full time course) from any institute recognized by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.
WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - 22 years
- Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- 18 years
WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend
- Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - Rs. 9000/-
- Technician Apprentice (Electrical) - Rs. 8000/-
WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection shall be made based on merit (i.e. based on overall percentage (%) of marks secured in the qualifying examination) from the list of registered candidates, downloaded from the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).
Download WBSTECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 March 2022. 11. No other mode of application would be accepted. No TA / DA will be paid to the applicants called for any stage of engagement.
Steps to apply online:
- The interested eligible candidates are required to register themselves in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal (https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in)within 11.03.2022. Those candidates, who are already registered in the portal, are required to update their details especially the address, mobile number and email id.
- After completing the Step 1, the candidate will be required to send an email at wbsetclapprentice@gmail.com, expressing his/her interest towards selection as an apprentice under WBSETCL for 12 months duration for 2022- 23,furnishing the following information within 11.03.2022.
- The subject line of the e-mail should be ‘APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT AS APPRENTICE_(NATS Registration No.)’ and must be sent from the email Id, registered at National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal (https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in).