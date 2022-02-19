WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 62 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentices at its Sub-Stations located at different places across West Bengal. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 11 March 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other detials here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of application submission: 18 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 11 March 2022

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - 16 Posts

Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- 3 Posts

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - Graduation in Electrical Engineering (04 years full time course) from any Institute recognized by the AICTE.

Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Technology (03 years full time course) from any institute recognized by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - 22 years

Technician Apprentice (Electrical)- 18 years

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical) - Rs. 9000/-

Technician Apprentice (Electrical) - Rs. 8000/-

WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection shall be made based on merit (i.e. based on overall percentage (%) of marks secured in the qualifying examination) from the list of registered candidates, downloaded from the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

Download WBSTECL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for WBSETCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 March 2022. 11. No other mode of application would be accepted. No TA / DA will be paid to the applicants called for any stage of engagement.

Steps to apply online: