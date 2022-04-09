WCL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @westerncoal.in: Mining Sirdar and Surveyor Exam on 24 April

WCL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Western Coalfield Limited for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor Posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the link below:

WCL Admit Card 2022 Download: WCL (Western Coalfield Limited) has issued the admit card for the written exam which is scheduled to be held on 24 April 2022, on its website (westerncoal.in). Reporting time to the exam centre shall be 10:00 AM and the candidates should reach the centre at least half an hour prior to the exam i.e. 11:30 AM.

Candidates who have applied for WCL Recruitment 2021 for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor can download WCL Admit Card by visiting the official website of WCL. However, WCL Admit Card Link is also given below:

How to Download WCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of WCL and visit ‘Career’ Section Click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ given under ‘ADMIT CARD FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR APPEARING IN THE WRITTEN TEST TO BE HELD ON 24.04.2022 (SUNDAY) FOR THE POST OF MINING SIRDAR IN T&S GR.C AND SURVEYOR (MIN.) IN T&S GR-B’ Login in your account using your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ Download WCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card and WCL Surveyor Admit Card

The candidates must bring the Admit card along with the original valid Government photo ID i.e. ADHAAR/PAN/VOTER ID etc. to the test centre without which they will not be allowed entry into the test centre. The candidates should thoroughly read all instructions given on the admit card and comply with the same. The outstation candidates are advised to reach Nagpur well before the reporting time to enable them to reach the exam centre in time and to avoid any last-minute hassles.

WCL had published the notification for the recruitment of 167 Mining Sirdar in T&S Grade C and for 44 Surveyor Posts (Mining) in T&S Grade B.