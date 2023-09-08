WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 316 Graduate Technician Posts at westerncoal.in

Western Coal Limited accepting online applications for Graduate/Technical apprenticeship. A total of 316 vacancies are available for this. The interested candidates have to register themselves under NATS portal before submitting their application. It is to note that no other mode of application shall be accepted. The last date for submission of application is September 16 2023.

Candidates should possess the necessary academic credentials, including a BE or BTech in mining engineering, a diploma in mining engineering, or a mine surveying license, to apply for this job.

WCL Technician Recruitment 2023

Below is listed an overview of the WCL technical recruitment process:

Organisation Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) Name of Posts Graduate / Technician Apprentice Number of Posts 316 total

101 for graduate

215 for technician Application Process Online Closing date of Application Process September 16, 2023. Opening date of Application Process September 1, 2023 Jobs type PSU Jobs Official website westerncoal.in

WCL Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Candidates must possess a BE or BTech in mining engineering from a reputed university.

Technician apprentices- Full-time Mining Engineering/Mine Surveying diploma from any reputable university

How much does a WCL Apprentice Earn?

The stipend for the WCL graduation/technician apprenticeship is:

Graduate Apprentice-Rs 9000 Per month

Technician Apprentice-Rs 8000 Per month

How to apply for the WCL Recruitment?