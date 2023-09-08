WCL graduate/ technician apprentice notification 2023

WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 316 Graduate Technician Posts at westerncoal.in

Western Coal Limited  accepting online applications for Graduate/Technical apprenticeship. A total of 316 vacancies are available for this. The interested candidates have to register themselves under NATS portal before submitting their application. It is to note that no other mode of application shall be accepted. The last date for submission of application is September 16 2023.

Western Coalfeilds Limited graduate/ technician apprentice notification 2023: Western Coal Limited  seeks to fill a total 316 seats for Graduate/Technical apprenticeship. The organization is accepting online applications for this. The interested candidates have to register themselves under NATS portal before submitting their application. It is to note that no other mode of application shall be accepted. The last date for submission of application is September 16 2023. 

Candidates should possess the necessary academic credentials, including a BE or BTech in mining engineering, a diploma in mining engineering, or a mine surveying license, to apply for this job.

WCL Technician Recruitment 2023

Below is listed an overview of the WCL technical recruitment process:

Organisation 

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)

Name of Posts

Graduate / Technician Apprentice 

Number of Posts
  • 316 total
  • 101 for graduate
  • 215 for technician

Application Process

Online

Closing date of Application Process

September 16, 2023.

Opening date of Application Process 

September 1, 2023

Jobs type

PSU Jobs

Official website 

westerncoal.in

WCL Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Candidates must possess a BE or BTech in mining engineering from a reputed university.

Career Counseling

Technician apprentices- Full-time Mining Engineering/Mine Surveying diploma from any reputable university

How much does a WCL Apprentice Earn?

The stipend for the WCL graduation/technician apprenticeship  is:

  • Graduate Apprentice-Rs 9000 Per month
  • Technician Apprentice-Rs 8000 Per month

How to apply for the WCL Recruitment?

  • Go to Western Coalfields Ltd.'s (WCL) official website at westerncoal.
  • On the homepage, click the WCL Executive recruiting 2023 link.
  • Go ahead and register by clicking the link that appears on the home page.
  • Next, you must complete and submit the application form.
  • At this point, upload all necessary documents and certifications to the URL.
  • Keep the printout of the same for reference in the future.

