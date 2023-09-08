WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 316 Graduate Technician Posts at westerncoal.in

Western Coalfeilds Limited graduate/ technician apprentice notification 2023: Western Coal Limited seeks to fill a total 316 seats for Graduate/Technical apprenticeship. The organization is accepting online applications for this. The interested candidates have to register themselves under NATS portal before submitting their application. It is to note that no other mode of application shall be accepted. The last date for submission of application is September 16 2023.
Candidates should possess the necessary academic credentials, including a BE or BTech in mining engineering, a diploma in mining engineering, or a mine surveying license, to apply for this job.
WCL Technician Recruitment 2023
Below is listed an overview of the WCL technical recruitment process:
|
Organisation
|
Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)
|
Name of Posts
|
Graduate / Technician Apprentice
|
Number of Posts
|
|
Application Process
|
Online
|
Closing date of Application Process
|
September 16, 2023.
|
Opening date of Application Process
|
September 1, 2023
|
Jobs type
|
PSU Jobs
|
Official website
|
westerncoal.in
WCL Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice-Candidates must possess a BE or BTech in mining engineering from a reputed university.
Technician apprentices- Full-time Mining Engineering/Mine Surveying diploma from any reputable university
How much does a WCL Apprentice Earn?
The stipend for the WCL graduation/technician apprenticeship is:
- Graduate Apprentice-Rs 9000 Per month
- Technician Apprentice-Rs 8000 Per month
How to apply for the WCL Recruitment?
- Go to Western Coalfields Ltd.'s (WCL) official website at westerncoal.
- On the homepage, click the WCL Executive recruiting 2023 link.
- Go ahead and register by clicking the link that appears on the home page.
- Next, you must complete and submit the application form.
- At this point, upload all necessary documents and certifications to the URL.
- Keep the printout of the same for reference in the future.