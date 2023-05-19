West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise Online

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be announced today, May 19, 2023. To check the West Bengal Board 10th result 2023, students are required to visit the website and enter the roll number in the given link.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. As per the official notification released, West Bengal Board will be announcing the results in an official press conference which will be conducted at 10 am. The link for students to check their West Bengal class 10 results will be made available at 12 noon.

This year the West Bengal Madhyamik exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023. To check the WB 10th result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link. Candidates can check their results on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Check Latest Updates on West Bengal Board 10th Results 2023 Here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Today

West Bengal Madhyamik Board will be announcing the class 10 result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. The results will be announced at 10 am today. Candidates can check their results on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Updated as on May 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2023 will be announced by officials today May 19, 2023. The board will first be conducting a press conference at 10 am followed by which the results will be announced on the website at 12 noon.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

This year roughly 6 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal Board 10th exams. Considering the number of students who will be visiting the official website to check their results, there are chances of students encountering difficulty due to the large number of students who will be visiting this website.

Considering this, Jagran Josh will be providing students with the link to check their board results. To check the results, candidates can visit the official website of Jagran Josh and enter the roll number in the link given on the website - wb10.jagranjosh.com.

Steps to check WBBSE 10th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

West Bengal board 10th result 2023 will be available on the official website. Along with the website, candidates can also check their results through the link available here at Jagran Josh. Follow the steps given here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the WB class 10 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: The board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the results for further reference

