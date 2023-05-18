Madhyamik Result 2023 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result at wbresults.nic.in, Passing Marks, Toppers and Previous Years Stats

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: Students can check and download their West Bengal 10th result 2023 marksheet at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb10.jagranjosh.com. Check latest updates here

Get here all updates related to West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 for Class 10th: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10th result tomorrow on May 19, 2023. The WB Madhyamik results will be announced at 10 AM via press conference. Once the WB Madhyamik 10th result is released, the link will be activated at 12 PM. Students can check their class 10th results online at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year, a total of 6,98,628 students registered for the WB 10 examinations. There is a decline in WBBSE Madhyamik registrations (from over 10 lahks in 2022 to 6.98 lakh this year). The school authorities will get West Bengal Madhyamik mark sheets and certificates from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon of May 19.

Check Latest Updates on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 for Class 10th!