WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: Devadutta Majhi Tops, Check WB Board 10th Toppers Name Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: WBBSE releases the West Bengal 10th toppers list and pass percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result details here.

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announces the class 10th toppers list along with the WB Madhyamik result. A total of 118 students are in the top 10 ranks. These students are from 16 districts: Malda- 21, North Bardhaman- 17, Bankura- 14 and South 24 Pargana- 12. In the WB Class 10 Madhyamik result, Devadutta Majhi from North Bardhaman secured rank 1 with 99.57%. Devadutta Majhi scored a total of 697 marks.

Subham Pal from North Bardhaman and Rifat Hassan Sircar, Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir from Malda secured Rank 2 in the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023.

Students can download their WBBSE 10th result marksheet online at: wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in. The board will conduct a press conference to announce West Bengal Madhyamik result at 10 am. Last year, Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal topped the WB madhyamik exams.

WB Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBBSE Madhyamik Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.

WBBSE Toppers Name WB Toppers Pass Percentage Toppers Marks Devadutta Majhi 99.57% 697 Subham Pal 98.71% 691 Rifat Hassan Sarkar 98.71% 691

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: 118 students in Top 10

In WBBSE top 10, 118 students have been placed. Check details below:

Ranks Number of students Rank 1 1 Rank 2 2 Rank 3 6

WBBSE Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics

A total of 5,65,428 students have passed. Check gender-wise statistics here

Overview Statistics No. of Boys students passed 306253 No. of Girls passed 376068 Total passed 5,65,428

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: Which districts have top rankers?

Districts Number of top students Malda 21 Purba Bardhaman 17 Bankura 14 Purba Medinipur 11 Paraganas 13 Uttar Dinajpur 9 Paschim Medinipur 9 Purulia 6 Hooghly 5 Howrah 4 Coochbehar 3

West Bengal Class 10 Toppers 2022

In 2022, two students secured rank 1 in WB Madhyamik result. Check name of the toppers below:

Ranks Toppers Name 1st Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal 2nd Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal 3rd Ananya Dasgupta 4th Abhishek Dutta

WB Board 10th Toppers 2022: Rank-Wise Number of Students

Also, 11 students secured fifth position with 689 marks. Six students secured 6th spot with 688 marks. Check table below:

Ranks Number of students Marks 5th 11 689 6th 6 688 7th 10 687 8th 22 686 9th 15 685 10th 40 684

West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Arithra Pal secured 694 marks and secured rank 1. Check below the names of top 6 WB 10th toppers:

Ranks Toppers Name Total Marks 1st Arithra Pal 694 marks 2nd Sayantan Garai 693 marks 3rd Debosmita Mahapatra 690 marks 3rd Aritra Maity 690 marks 4th Agniva Saha 689 marks 5th Ankit Sarkar 688 marks 5th Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra 688 marks 5th Bibha Basu Mondal 688 marks 6th Rinkini Ghatak 687 marks 6th Samrit singh 687 marks 6th Atrishman Saha 687 marks 6th Rajibul islam 687 marks 6th Sourav Biswas, 687 marks 6th Srijan Saha, 687 marks 6th Soham Das 687 marks 6th Prince Kumar Singh 687 marks 6th Arijit Praharaj 687 marks 6th Saptarshi Jana 687 marks 6th Osmi Choudhury 687 marks

WB Madhyamik Toppers Name 2019

In 2019, the board announced the toppers name, along with marks and name of school. Check the table below to know the names to top 10 rank holders: