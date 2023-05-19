WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: Devadutta Majhi Tops, Check WB Board 10th Toppers Name Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announces the class 10th toppers list along with the WB Madhyamik result. A total of 118 students are in the top 10 ranks. These students are from 16 districts: Malda- 21, North Bardhaman- 17, Bankura- 14 and South 24 Pargana- 12. In the WB Class 10 Madhyamik result, Devadutta Majhi from North Bardhaman secured rank 1 with 99.57%. Devadutta Majhi scored a total of 697 marks.
Subham Pal from North Bardhaman and Rifat Hassan Sircar, Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir from Malda secured Rank 2 in the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023.
Students can download their WBBSE 10th result marksheet online at: wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in. The board will conduct a press conference to announce West Bengal Madhyamik result at 10 am. Last year, Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal topped the WB madhyamik exams.
WB Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBBSE Madhyamik Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.
|
WBBSE Toppers Name
|
WB Toppers Pass Percentage
|
Toppers Marks
|
Devadutta Majhi
|
99.57%
|
697
|
Subham Pal
|
98.71%
|
691
|
Rifat Hassan Sarkar
|
98.71%
|691
WB Madhyamik Result 2023: 118 students in Top 10
In WBBSE top 10, 118 students have been placed. Check details below:
|
Ranks
|
Number of students
|
Rank 1
|
1
|
Rank 2
|
2
|
Rank 3
|
6
WBBSE Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics
A total of 5,65,428 students have passed. Check gender-wise statistics here
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
No. of Boys students passed
|
306253
|
No. of Girls passed
|
376068
|
Total passed
|
5,65,428
WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: Which districts have top rankers?
|
Districts
|
Number of top students
|
Malda
|
21
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
17
|
Bankura
|
14
|
Purba Medinipur
|
11
|
Paraganas
|
13
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
9
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
9
|
Purulia
|
6
|
Hooghly
|
5
|
Howrah
|
4
|
Coochbehar
|
3
West Bengal Class 10 Toppers 2022
In 2022, two students secured rank 1 in WB Madhyamik result. Check name of the toppers below:
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
1st
|
Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal
|
2nd
|
Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal
|
3rd
|
Ananya Dasgupta
|
4th
|
Abhishek Dutta
WB Board 10th Toppers 2022: Rank-Wise Number of Students
Also, 11 students secured fifth position with 689 marks. Six students secured 6th spot with 688 marks. Check table below:
|
Ranks
|
Number of students
|
Marks
|
5th
|
11
|
689
|
6th
|
6
|
688
|
7th
|
10
|
687
|
8th
|
22
|
686
|
9th
|
15
|
685
|
10th
|
40
|
684
West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List 2020
In 2020, Arithra Pal secured 694 marks and secured rank 1. Check below the names of top 6 WB 10th toppers:
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
Total Marks
|
1st
|
Arithra Pal
|
694 marks
|
2nd
|
Sayantan Garai
|
693 marks
|
3rd
|
Debosmita Mahapatra
|
690 marks
|
3rd
|
Aritra Maity
|
690 marks
|
4th
|
Agniva Saha
|
689 marks
|
5th
|
Ankit Sarkar
|
688 marks
|
5th
|
Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra
|
688 marks
|
5th
|
Bibha Basu Mondal
|
688 marks
|
6th
|
Rinkini Ghatak
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Samrit singh
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Atrishman Saha
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Rajibul islam
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Sourav Biswas,
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Srijan Saha,
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Soham Das
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Prince Kumar Singh
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Arijit Praharaj
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Saptarshi Jana
|
687 marks
|
6th
|
Osmi Choudhury
|
687 marks
WB Madhyamik Toppers Name 2019
In 2019, the board announced the toppers name, along with marks and name of school. Check the table below to know the names to top 10 rank holders:
|
Ranks
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
School Name
|
1st
|
Sougata Das
|
694
|
Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith School Purba Medinipur
|
2nd
|
Shreyasi Pal
|
691
|
Falakata High School, Alipurduar
|
2nd
|
Debasmita Saha
|
691
|
Iladevi Girls High School
|
3rd
|
Camelia Rai
|
689
|
Raiganj Girls High School
|
3rd
|
Bratin Mandal
|
689
|
Santipur Municipal High School
|
4th
|
Aritra Saha
|
687
|
Barobisha High School, Alipurduar
|
5th
|
Sukalpa De
|
686
|
Hooghly Collegiate School
|
5th
|
Rumana Sultana
|
686
|
Kandi Raja Manindra Chandra Girls’ High School
|
6th
|
Souhan De from Goghat High School
|
685
|
Goghat High School
|
6th
|
Sraboni Chhattopadhya
|
685
|
Rampur High School
|
6th
|
Sahitika Ghosh
|
685
|
Bardhaman Bidyarthi Bhaban Girls’ High School
|
6th
|
Suparna Sahoo
|
685
|
Aligunj Rishi Raj Narayan Balika Vidyalaya
|
6th
|
Ankan Chakraborty
|
685
|
Mohiary Kundu Chaudhury Institution Howrah
|
7th
|
Gayatri Modak
|
684
|
Iladevi Girls High School
|
7th
|
Anik Chakroborty
|
684
|
Ghatal Vidyasagar High School
|
7th
|
Saptarshi Dutt
|
684
|
Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya
|
8th
|
Ayontika Majhi
|
683
|
Bardhaman Bidyarthi Bhaban High School
|
8th
|
Pushkar Ghosh
|
683
|
Katwa Kashiram Das Institution
|
8th
|
Semanti Chakraborty
|
683
|
Amtala Nivedita Balika Vidyalaya
|
8th
|
Sudipta Dhaval
|
683
|
Bankura Mission Girls High School
|
8th
|
Sayantana Dutt
|
683
|
Bankura District School
|
8th
|
Prithwish Karmakar
|
683
|
Ramharipur Ramakrishan Mission High School
|
8th
|
Debolina Das
|
683
|
Arambagh Girls’ High School.
|
8th
|
Shahnawaz Alam
|
683
|
Shitalkuchi high school
|
8th
|
Sayantan Basak
|
683
|
Gangarampur High School
|
8th
|
Arkaprava Sahana
|
683
|
Vivekananda Siksha Niketan High School Bankura
|
8th
|
Kaushik Shantara
|
683
|
Vivekananda Siksha Niketan High School Bankura
|
9th
|
Abhinandan Jana
|
682
|
Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission
|
9th
|
Aukik Majhi
|
682
|
Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission
|
9th
|
Anushka Mandal
|
682
|
Ashalata Basu Vidyalaya Jalpaiguri
|
9th
|
Arunima Tripathi
|
682
|
Gyandeep Vidyapith
|
9th
|
Jayesh Rai
|
682
|
Shil Bari Hat High School
|
9th
|
Pratyusha Karan
|
682
|
Kanthi high school
|
9th
|
Sougata Pandya
|
682
|
Bankura District School
|
9th
|
Subhadip Kundu
|
682
|
Ramharipur Ramakrishan Mission High School
|
10th
|
Aritra Mahara
|
681
|
Suri Netaji Vidyabhavan