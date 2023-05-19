WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: Devadutta Majhi Tops, Check WB Board 10th Toppers Name Pass Percentage and District-wise Details

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: WBBSE releases the West Bengal 10th toppers list and pass percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result details here.

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023
WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announces the class 10th toppers list along with the WB Madhyamik result. A total of 118 students are in the top 10 ranks. These students are from 16 districts: Malda- 21, North Bardhaman- 17, Bankura- 14 and South 24 Pargana- 12. In the WB Class 10 Madhyamik result, Devadutta Majhi from North Bardhaman secured rank 1 with 99.57%. Devadutta Majhi scored a total of 697 marks.

Check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Here 

Subham Pal from North Bardhaman and Rifat Hassan Sircar, Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir from Malda secured Rank 2 in the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023.

Students can download their WBBSE 10th result marksheet online at: wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in. The board will conduct a press conference to announce West Bengal Madhyamik result at 10 am. Last year, Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal topped the WB madhyamik exams. 

WB Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. 

WBBSE Toppers Name

WB Toppers Pass Percentage

Toppers Marks

Devadutta Majhi

99.57%

697

Subham Pal

98.71%

691

Rifat Hassan Sarkar

98.71%

 691

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: 118 students in Top 10 

In WBBSE top 10, 118 students have been placed. Check details below: 

Ranks

Number of students

Rank 1

1

Rank 2

2

Rank 3

6

WBBSE Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics 

A total of 5,65,428 students have passed. Check gender-wise statistics here 

Overview

Statistics

No. of Boys students passed

306253

No. of Girls passed

376068

Total passed

5,65,428

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: Which districts have top rankers?

Districts 

Number of top students 

Malda

21

Purba Bardhaman

17

Bankura

14

Purba Medinipur

11

Paraganas

13

Uttar Dinajpur

9

Paschim Medinipur

9

Purulia

6

Hooghly

5

Howrah

4

Coochbehar

3

West Bengal Class 10 Toppers 2022

In 2022, two students secured rank 1 in WB Madhyamik result. Check name of the toppers below: 

Ranks

Toppers Name

1st

Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal

2nd

Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal

3rd

Ananya Dasgupta

4th

Abhishek Dutta

WB Board 10th Toppers 2022: Rank-Wise Number of Students 

Also, 11 students secured fifth position with 689 marks. Six students secured 6th spot with 688 marks. Check table below: 

Ranks

Number of students 

Marks 

5th

11

689

6th

6

688

7th

10

687

8th

22

686

9th

15

685

10th 

40

684

West Bengal Madhyamik Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Arithra Pal secured 694 marks and secured rank 1. Check below the names of top 6 WB 10th toppers: 

Ranks

Toppers Name

Total Marks

1st

Arithra Pal

694 marks

2nd

Sayantan Garai

693 marks

3rd

Debosmita Mahapatra

690 marks

3rd

Aritra Maity

690 marks

4th

Agniva Saha

689 marks

5th

Ankit Sarkar

688 marks

5th

Rashmita Sinha Mahapatra

688 marks

5th

Bibha Basu Mondal

688 marks

6th

Rinkini Ghatak

687 marks

6th

Samrit singh

687 marks

6th

Atrishman Saha

687 marks

6th

Rajibul islam

687 marks

6th

Sourav Biswas,

687 marks

6th

Srijan Saha,

687 marks

6th

Soham Das

687 marks

6th

Prince Kumar Singh

687 marks

6th

Arijit Praharaj

687 marks

6th

Saptarshi Jana

687 marks

6th

Osmi Choudhury

687 marks

WB Madhyamik Toppers Name 2019

In 2019, the board announced the toppers name, along with marks and name of school. Check the table below to know the names to top 10 rank holders: 

Ranks

Toppers Name

Marks

School Name

1st

Sougata Das

694

Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith School Purba Medinipur

2nd

Shreyasi Pal

691

Falakata High School, Alipurduar

2nd

Debasmita Saha

691

Iladevi Girls High School

3rd

Camelia Rai

689

Raiganj Girls High School

3rd

Bratin Mandal

689

Santipur Municipal High School

4th

Aritra Saha

687

Barobisha High School, Alipurduar

5th

Sukalpa De

686

Hooghly Collegiate School

5th

Rumana Sultana

686

Kandi Raja Manindra Chandra Girls’ High School

6th

Souhan De from Goghat High School

685

Goghat High School

6th

Sraboni Chhattopadhya

685

Rampur High School

6th

Sahitika Ghosh

685

Bardhaman Bidyarthi Bhaban Girls’ High School

6th

Suparna Sahoo

685

Aligunj Rishi Raj Narayan Balika Vidyalaya

6th

Ankan Chakraborty

685

Mohiary Kundu Chaudhury Institution Howrah

7th

Gayatri Modak

684

Iladevi Girls High School

7th

Anik Chakroborty

684

Ghatal Vidyasagar High School

7th

Saptarshi Dutt

684

Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya

8th

Ayontika Majhi

683

Bardhaman Bidyarthi Bhaban High School

8th

Pushkar Ghosh

683

Katwa Kashiram Das Institution

8th

Semanti Chakraborty

683

Amtala Nivedita Balika Vidyalaya

8th

Sudipta Dhaval

683

Bankura Mission Girls High School

8th

Sayantana Dutt

683

Bankura District School

8th

Prithwish Karmakar

683

Ramharipur Ramakrishan Mission High School

8th

Debolina Das

683

Arambagh Girls’ High School.

8th

Shahnawaz Alam

683

Shitalkuchi high school

8th

Sayantan Basak

683

Gangarampur High School

8th

Arkaprava Sahana

683

Vivekananda Siksha Niketan High School Bankura

8th

Kaushik Shantara

683

Vivekananda Siksha Niketan High School Bankura

9th

Abhinandan Jana

682

Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission

9th

Aukik Majhi

682

Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission

9th

Anushka Mandal

682

Ashalata Basu Vidyalaya Jalpaiguri

9th

Arunima Tripathi

682

Gyandeep Vidyapith

9th

Jayesh Rai

682

Shil Bari Hat High School

9th

Pratyusha Karan

682

Kanthi high school

9th

Sougata Pandya

682

Bankura District School

9th

Subhadip Kundu

682

Ramharipur Ramakrishan Mission High School

10th

Aritra Mahara

681

Suri Netaji Vidyabhavan

