WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 (10 AM) at wbresults.nic.in: Check WB 10th Download Link, Passing Marks

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Less than 1 hour is left! West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to release WB Madhyamik Result 2023 at 10 AM on May 19, 2023. Students who appeared in the 10th class exam can check their WB Board Madhyamik Marks on Jagran Josh. It means the candidates can provide the details regarding However, the result will also be available on the official websites (www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, www.wbbse.org, and www.wbresults.nic.in).

The press conference will start at WBBSE at 10 AM wherein the toppers list, pass percentage, and other details regarding the exam will be announced. Students can access the link to the result from 11 AM to 12 PM. Also, schools can get the marksheets and certificates from respective camps and offices of the board from 12 Noon.

Latest on WB 10th Result 2023

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Check Grading System 90-100 Marks - Outstanding Performance (AA)

80-89 Marks - Excellent Performance (A+)

60-79 Marks - Very Good Remarks (A)

45-59 Marks - Good Remarks (B+)

35-44 Marks - Satisfactory Remarks (B)

25-34 - Marginal Performance (C)

Below 25 Marks - Disqualified (D) WBBSE 10th Result 2023: 1 Hour is left for the result!

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Officials links to check WB Result 2023

wbbse.wb.gov.in wbbse.org wbresults.nic.in WBBSE 10th Result 2023: What is Supplementary Exam Date 2023 The supplementary exam date shall be announced after the result. I is expected that exam will be held in August 2023.

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Overview

The WB 10th result 2023 has been prepared for a total of 6,98,620 students who appeared in the exam. Such students can check the essential details regarding the exam in the table below:

Name of the Board West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Name of the Exam WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Type Board Result WBBSE 10th Number of Candidates 10 Lakhs

WBBSE 10th Exam Date 23 February to 04 March 2023 WBBSE 10th Result Date 19 May 2023 WBBSE 10th Result Time 10 AM Credentials for Result Roll Number and Date of Birth Official Website wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Apart from this, students can also go through the passing marks required to clear the exam (theory and practical) and steps to download the result, and other important details.

WBBSE 10th Result Link 2023

WBBSE 10th Toppers 2023

The toppers lists will be annoced in press conference

WBBSE 10th Result Passing Marks 2023

Students must score the given percentage in order to pass the exam.

Minimum Percentage of Marks are required to pass in each subject - 25%

Minimum Percentage of Marks are required to pass in total - 25%

Steps to Check WBBSE 10th Result 2023 via SMS ?

The board is also facilitating the results through SMS. This facility is useful when the website is not working due to heavy load and a slow internet connection. All you need to do is type WB 10 (space) roll number. Let’s check the steps to download the result offline below:

Step 1: Get your phone

Step 2: Go to ‘SMS’ App

Step 3: Open ‘Create New Message’

Step 4: Type WB 10(space)Roll Number

Step 5: Send this message to ‘56070 / 56263’

Step 6: You scorecard will be sent through SMS

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: How to Check Result on Jagran Josh ?



The result can be check instanty by visiting the website of the Jagran Josh with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of JagranJosh www.jagranjosh.com/results/class-10-board-result

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Select 'Board Exam Results in India' and then 'West Bengal Board'

Step 4: Enter your roll numner

Step 5: Now, you can download WB 10th Result 2023

Information on WBBSE SSLC Marksheet 2023

Name of the Student Roo Number Subject-wise marks obtained Overall marks Division Qualifying status

