West Bengal Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 2357 GDS Posts, Apply Online @indiapost.gov.in

West Bengal Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at appost.in for 2357 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

India Post, WB Recruitment 2021: India Post, West Bengal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline with effect from 20 July 2021 to 19 Aug 2021.

A total of 2357 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advt: RECTT/R-100/GDS/CYCLE-III/VOL-I

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 August 2021

West Bengal Post Office Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post, WB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

India Post, WB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post, WB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download India Post, WB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for India Post, WB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2021 to 19 Aug 2021 at appost.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post, WB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee