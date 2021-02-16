West Bengal Primary Teacher Merit List 2021 released @wbbpe.org for 16500 Posts: Check List of TET 2014 Qualified Candidates

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the West Bengal Primary Teacher Merit List 2021 for recruitment of 16,500 vacancies of TET 2014 Qualified Candidates as Primary Teachers in the Government Aided/Sponsored Primary/Junior Basic Schools. Candidates who have applied for the WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 can check the first merit list now by visiting the official website. The state-wide list has been released Vacancy Wise, Medium Wise and Category Wise. We have provided here the direct link on which candidates can access the list.

WBBPE had notified about the West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021 in December 2020. The state board seeks to fill 16,500 Teacher vacancies through this drive throughout the state. As per the merit list notice, the appointment of 15,284 primary teachers out of the total 16500 posts will be made from this merit list. The other 1216 vacancies of Primary Teacher will be filled of candidates who submitted online applications but are not included in the merit list and their selection will be based on merit. The selection will also be made from candidates who submitted applications offline in according with the orders of High Court at Calcutta.

Check West Bengal Primary Teacher Merit List 2021 - Direct Link

How to download WB Primary Teacher Merit List 2021?

Follow these given steps to download the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website : www.wbbpe.org or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org

Step 2: Click on Link stating "Statewide first Merit List ..."

Step 3: Enter your 9 Digit Roll Number

Step 4: Check the merit list

Step 5: Take a Print out

Watch this space for more updates on West Bengal Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021.