West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk-In-Interview for Ayush Medical Officer on 15 May, Apply by tomorrow

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Ayush Medical Officer (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic) for COVID care centres, Jabalpur Division. All interested and willing candidates can apply online on or before 13 May 2021 till 13.30 hrs. Shortlisted candidates will be able to appear for a video interview scheduled to be held on 15 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2021

Video Interview Date: 15 May 2021

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Ayush Medical Officer - 16 Posts

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Ayurvedic Ayush Medical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). BAMS pass degree from recognized University and authorised by the CCIM and valid registration by Madhya Pradesh Ayurvedic Medical Board.

For Homeopathic Ayush Medical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). BHMS pass degree from recognized University in Homeopathy and authorised by the CCH and valid registration by Madhya Pradesh Homeopathy Medical Board.

Download West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Month Remuneration - Rs. 20,000/- only for full-time Ayush Medical Officer (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic)