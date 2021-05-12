West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk-In-Interview for Ayush Medical Officer on 15 May, Apply by tomorrow
West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Ayush Medical Officer (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic) for COVID care centres, Jabalpur Division. All interested and willing candidates can apply online on or before 13 May 2021 till 13.30 hrs. Shortlisted candidates will be able to appear for a video interview scheduled to be held on 15 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2021
- Video Interview Date: 15 May 2021
West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Ayush Medical Officer - 16 Posts
West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Ayurvedic Ayush Medical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). BAMS pass degree from recognized University and authorised by the CCIM and valid registration by Madhya Pradesh Ayurvedic Medical Board.
- For Homeopathic Ayush Medical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). BHMS pass degree from recognized University in Homeopathy and authorised by the CCH and valid registration by Madhya Pradesh Homeopathy Medical Board.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Month Remuneration - Rs. 20,000/- only for full-time Ayush Medical Officer (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic)
How to apply for West Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending their application and bio-data with all required documents to email id at arvindpaseriya@gmail.com upto 13.30 hrs of 13 May 2021. The eligible candidates will be able to appear for a walk-in interview on 15 May 2021 at the Cheif Medical Superintendent, Chamber, Railway Hospital, WCR Jabalpur along with documents. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification hyperlink for more details about the interview.