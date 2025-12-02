Vishakha Yadav UPSC Success: From Corporate Life to Serving the Nation

Some stories inspire us because they show how courage, hard work, and purpose can lead to great success. Vishakha Yadav UPSC success is one such story. She left a good corporate job to join the civil services, showing determination and the will to serve the nation. This article shares Vishakha Yadav UPSC journey, from working in a corporate office to becoming an IAS officer, and the lessons we can learn from her life. Who Is Vishakha Yadav? Vishakha Yadav is an inspiring IAS officer who achieved All India Rank 6 in UPSC 2019. She started her career in the corporate sector, working at Cisco in Bengaluru, but left her high-paying job to follow her dream of serving the nation. She is known for her determination, discipline, and self-study approach. Vishakha’s journey from corporate to UPSC motivates thousands of aspirants aiming for civil services and showcases true dedication to public service.

Vishakha Yadav Early Life Vishakha Yadav was born in Delhi. Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, works as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, and her mother, Sarita Yadav, is a homemaker. Growing up in a family that values honesty, hard work, and service gave her the right foundation for success. Her parents supported her in every step, encouraging her through both failures and achievements. This strong support and guidance were very important in her UPSC success story. Vishakha Yadav Choosing UPSC From Corporate After completing her B.Tech from Delhi Technological University (DTU), Vishakha started working at Cisco in Bengaluru. It was a good job with a high salary, and life seemed secure. But Vishakha wanted more than money and comfort. She wanted to serve people and make a real difference. She decided to leave her corporate job and prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Her decision to move from corporate to UPSC shows how courage and purpose can change life. It was not easy, but she chose what she truly wanted. Vishakha Yadav UPSC Preparation Vishakha prepared for UPSC mostly by herself. She did not join coaching classes, instead, she focused on self-study, consistency, and smart planning. Her first two attempts were not successful. She could not clear the prelims. But she did not give up. She improved her strategy, studied her weak areas, and worked hard. Finally, in her third attempt, she achieved All India Rank 6 in UPSC 2019. She scored 1046 out of 2025 marks. Her Vishakha Yadav UPSC journey shows that patience, focus, and persistence are keys to success. Vishakha Yadav Life as an IAS Officer Today, Vishakha Yadav is an IAS officer in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh. She works to implement government schemes, solve local problems, and help people improve their lives.