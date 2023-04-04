Why Has NCERT Removed Chapters On The Mughals From CBSE History Syllabus?

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed a few chapters on the Mughals from the history curriculum of CBSE and UP Board.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is one of the top education bodies in India and is responsible for setting the curriculum and publishing books for the majority of the school boards in India. The CBSE and UP Board religiously follow the NCERT books and syllabus, as do millions of students all over India.

Any change the NCERT makes can have drastic results, so the council has to tread carefully when revising or updating the syllabus. In fact, the NCERT syllabus hasn’t been revised in over a decade. A change was long overdue.

The last major overhaul of the NCERT occurred in 2005 when the National Curriculum Framework was established by the ruling Congress government. Only minor changes or updates have happened since then.

But the recent revisions in the NCERT syllabus have kicked up a row, with several prominent personalities, historians, and opposition parties slamming the removal of certain topics as a distortion of history. A chapter on the Mughals in the Class 12 history book 2, titled Kings and Chronicles: The Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries), has been snipped. Check out the implications of the decision here. Sections from the Class 11 textbook related to the “Central Islamic Lands,” “Confrontation of cultures,” and “The Industrial Revolution” have also been removed.

What is the NCERT Rationalization?

The NCERT books have been in need of revision for more than a decade, and the change is finally happening now. As part of the New Education Policy of 2020, the NCERT also announced that it will rationalize the syllabus. The decision immediately caused a stir and continues to do so till now.

The BJP party and many of its politicians like Kapil Mishra have welcomed the move to eliminate part of the Mughal history from course books while the opposition has denounced the changes as politically motivated.

About the syllabus change, Alpona Dey, principal of the Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, Prayagraj, said, “NCERT books are being updated as per the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. New content is being added by removing topics that have become irrelevant.”

What topics have been removed by the NCERT?

Multiple topics from the history textbooks of Class 11 and 12 have been removed by the NCERT as part of its syllabus rationalization efforts.

Kings and Chronicles: The Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries) chapter in Class 12.

“Central Islamic Lands,” “Confrontation of cultures,” and “The Industrial Revolution” have also been removed from the Class 11 syllabus.

Other subjects like Civics have also suffered a similar fate.

‘Rise of popular movements’ and ‘Era of one-party dominance’ have been omitted from the Class 12 civics textbook ‘Politics in Indian since Independence’.

Sections featuring ‘Democracy and diversity’, ‘Popular struggles and movement’, ‘Challenges to democracy’ have also been removed from the Class 10 civics textbook ‘Democratic Politics-II’.

