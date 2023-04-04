Uttar Pradesh Govt Schools to Adopt NCERT’s New Textbooks From This Academic Session, Check Details Here

UP Govt Schools to Adopt New NCERT Textbooks: As per the reports, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak said that the state government schools will adopt the NCERT's new class 12th History textbooks in which portions about the Mugal courts have been removed from the upcoming academic session. He also said that whatever is there in the new edition will be followed in the state schools. The development was confirmed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Basic and Secondary Education Deepak Kumar, said reports.

Syllabus Rationalisation of NCERT

According to the part of syllabus rationalisation practise, last year, the NCERT dropped certain portions from the curriculum including lessons on Mughal courts from its Class 12th textbooks specifying it as overlapping and irrelevant as reasons. Moreover, several changes were announced in early 2022 when the CBSE board rationalised its syllabus in the month of April, the reports said. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in an official notification said that the content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons that are mentioned below:

Overlapping of similar content in other subjects areas in the same class

Similar content including in the lower and higher class in the same subject

The difficulty level

The content which is easily understandable to students without much intervention from teachers and can be learned by children through self-study

Content which is irrelevant in the current situation

Deleted Topics from History and Political Science Textbooks

According to reports, the NCERT curriculum for class 12 has removed topics from the Political Science textbook including Gujarat Riots from the chapter Recent Developments in Indian Politics. The mention of the topics of the National Human Rights Commission Report on the 2002 violence including the Raj Dharma remarks by PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has also been deleted from the textbook.

The chapter on Mughal courts in the History textbook, a poem on the Dalit movement and a chapter on Cold War are among the deleted topics/chapters from the Political Science textbook, the reports further added.

