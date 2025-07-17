Most Common Emojis Used by Students: Want to know about the most commonly used emojis by students? Read this article to know which emojis are used by students and why they are popular in the classroom and on social media platforms. World Emoji Day is celebrated on 17th July every year. Why Students Love Emojis? Students love emojis because:

Emojis are quick, and you can reply without typing a long sentence.

One can show what they feel with the help of an emoji.

They make chats exciting and colourful

You can use them in different ways to say more than just words. Top 10 Most Common Emojis Used By Students 1. 😂 Face with Tears of Joy This emoji is used for funny moments and jokes. It shows you are laughing at something hilarious. 2. ❤️ Red Heart This emoji represents love, friendship and care. This red heart can be a simple way to show your affection towards others.

3. 🔥 Fire It is used when you find something awesome. It is commonly used to complement and praise. 4. 👍 Thumbs Up This emoji is used for approval or agreement. It is quick and polite, and works with all chats. 5. 🤣 Rolling on the Floor Laughing This emoji is used for extremely funny situations. It can be used depending on the type of text. 6. 🙌 Raising Hands Well, if you want to celebrate joy or success, then you can use this emoji for the same. 7. 😍 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes This is such a wonderful emoji to express love and admiration. It is ideal for crushes, cute pets, or delicious food! 8. 🥺 Pleading Face This is an emoji that is used to make a request or act innocent. It means asking sweetly or being dramatic. 9. 🤔 Thinking Face Are you also thinking about this emoji? Well, this sign is great for curiosity or confusion.