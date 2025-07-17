Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
World Emoji Day: Whether you are texting your friend, replying to your teacher’s whatsapp group or reacting to any message, emojis are everywhere. Read this article to discover the most commonly used emojis.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 17, 2025, 14:27 IST
World Emoji Day: Most Common Emojis Used by Students

Most Common Emojis Used by Students: Want to know about the most commonly used emojis by students? Read this article to know which emojis are used by students and why they are popular in the classroom and on social media platforms. World Emoji Day is celebrated on  17th July every year. 

Why Students Love Emojis?

  • Students love emojis because: 

  • Emojis are quick, and you can reply without typing a long sentence. 

  • One can show what they feel with the help of an emoji.

  • They make chats exciting and colourful

  • You can use them in different ways to say more than just words. 

Top 10 Most Common Emojis Used By Students

1. 😂 Face with Tears of Joy

This emoji is used for funny moments and jokes. It shows you are laughing at something hilarious. 

2. ❤️ Red Heart

This emoji represents love, friendship and care. This red heart can be a simple way to show your affection towards others. 

3. 🔥 Fire

It is used when you find something awesome. It is commonly used to complement and praise. 

4.  👍 Thumbs Up

This emoji is used for approval or agreement. It is quick and polite, and works with all chats. 

5. 🤣 Rolling on the Floor Laughing

This emoji is used for extremely funny situations. It can be used depending on the type of text. 

6. 🙌 Raising Hands

Well, if you want to celebrate joy or success, then you can use this emoji for the same. 

7. 😍 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes

This is such a wonderful emoji to express love and admiration. It is ideal for crushes, cute pets, or delicious food!

8. 🥺 Pleading Face

This is an emoji that is used to make a request or act innocent. It means asking sweetly or being dramatic. 

9. 🤔 Thinking Face

Are you also thinking about this emoji? Well, this sign is great for curiosity or confusion. 

10. 😭 Loudly Crying Face

The crying face emoji is used for sadness or laughing too hard. It is popular as it can be dramatic or playful, depending on context.

A fun fact for the students is that the first emoji was created in Japan in 1999. Now, there are more than 3,800 emojis available on phones, and new ones are added regularly!

World Emoji Day is a reminder about how emojis have become an important part of everyone’s daily lives. From expressing laughter to sharing love, these tiny icons say a lot without you typing much. It expresses our emotions easily. This 17th July, celebrate emoji day and send some joy to your friends!

