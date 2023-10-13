World Students’ Day 2023: Top 10 Drawing/Poster Making Ideas, School Activities and Quotes for Students

World Students Day 2023: Check this article to know the significance of World Students Day and learn various activities and poster making ideas to celebrate the day. Also, check best quotes by Dr. Kalam for students.

World Students’ Day 2023: Every year, on the 15th of October, World Students’ Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India and a renowned scientist. The day is celebrated to honour his significant contributions in the field of education and research. Dr. Kalam was a fierce supporter of education and believed that students are the future of any nation. Thus, on his birth anniversary, we actually celebrate the pursuit of knowledge, the power of youth, and the potential of our future leaders.

Significance of World Students’ Day

World Students’ Day is a day to celebrate the importance of education and to recognize the contributions of students to society. It is also a day to raise awareness of the challenges faced by students around the world and to work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive education system.

How to Celebrate World Students’ Day 2023?

Students and schools must celebrate World Students’ Day in order to recognize and appreciate the importance of education, which lays the foundation for a bright and promising future. In this article, we have listed some of the best activities to celebrate the day in a meaningful way. So, go on reading this article to explore some of the most interesting and engaging activities to be conducted on World Students’ Day 2023.

Top 10 Easy Drawing/Poster Making Ideas for Students

Drawing on canvas is certainly the best way for students to express their insight and share their unique perspectives with the world. To help students get started, here are the top 10 drawing and poster making ideas that can inspire their creativity and help them convey their thoughts on this special day.

10 Best Quotes by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to Inspire Students

Here are the top 10 quotes by Dr. Kalam, one of the greatest scientists, to inspire the future leaders:

1. The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

2. You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

3. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

4. Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.

5. All of us do not have equal talent, but all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

6. Excellence is a continuous process, and not an accident.

7. Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success.

8. You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

9. Thinking is the capital, enterprise is the way, hard work is the solution.

10. Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.

World Students’ Day Top 10 Activities for Schools

World Student Day is a day to celebrate students and encourage them to dream, learn, and make a positive impact on the world. Schools can organize various activities to mark this day and make it special for students. Here’s a list of top 10 activities schools can organise on this day:

1. Organise a World Student Day Assembly to raise awareness of the importance of education and recall the remarkable contributions of DR. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

2. Organise Student Day Themed Stage performances including dance, singing, skits and poetry by students.

3. Host a Debate Competition on important social or global issues.

4. Invite a Guest Speaker who can inspire and mentor students by sharing their experiences and insights. A guest speaker could be a successful professional, an accomplished alumnus, or someone with a unique perspective to offer.

5. Organise Drawing and Poster Making Competitions to help students express their thoughts and creativity

6. Arrange a Student Awards Ceremony to recognize and appreciate outstanding students in various fields such as academics, sports and arts.

7. Arrange Student-led Workshops where students will lead sessions on topics they are passionate about, such as technology, sustainability, art, mental health, or entrepreneurship.

8. Encourage Student Art Projects reflecting their thoughts and creativity that can be displayed around the school to inspire and provoke thoughts.

9. Arrange Student Book Fair with a focus on promoting reading and literacy among students.

10. Organize a student leadership conference which is the best way to develop leadership skills among students empowering them to make a difference in society.

