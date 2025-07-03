World’s Top 10 Outside US and UK in Hurun HSBC 2025 Rankings; This Indian School Ranking 77th Globally

According to the HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report, released by HSBC China and Hurun Education, Dhirubhai Ambani International School stands as the sole Indian institution to be acknowledged among the world's top ten schools outside the US and UK. DAIS has achieved a significant milestone, being the only Indian institution to be recognized in the prestigious HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report. DAIS secured the fifth position globally when considering schools outside of the United States and the United Kingdom. When the scope is expanded to include schools from the US and UK, Dhirubhai Ambani International School still maintains a strong global presence, ranking 77th overall. The HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report meticulously evaluated a total of 122 day schools from diverse countries worldwide. DAIS is the only Indian school to be ranked in this assessment, which is a great achievement. This shows that the quality of education in India is improving.

Hurun HSBC Education Global High Schools 2025: Outside US & UK The Hurun HSBC Education Global High Schools 2025 report identifies leading educational institutions globally. Although the US and UK account for many, this report specifically examines the notable accomplishments of schools in other countries, offering valuable insights into their global influence and distinct attributes. Distribution of Schools by Country (Outside US & UK) Country Number of Schools China 16 Singapore 2 Japan 2 Canada 1 South Korea 1 Malaysia 1 UAE 1 Switzerland 1 India 1 A Global Standard in Indian Education In a landmark achievement for Indian education, Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has secured an elite position in the HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report. This prestigious report evaluates leading non-state K-12 schools worldwide, and DAIS's inclusion marks a significant moment for the nation on the global educational stage.

A Stellar Ranking: 5th Outside US & UK, 77th Globally Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has achieved significant international recognition, securing the fifth position among top schools located outside the United States and the United Kingdom. This accomplishment highlights its excellence beyond traditional Western educational centers. On a broader global scale, DAIS ranks 77th overall among all evaluated institutions. This dual recognition underscores the school's high standards and its strong competitive presence on the international stage. Understanding the Hurun HSBC Education Global High Schools 2025 Report The HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report comprehensively details top educational institutions worldwide, featuring 122 day schools. Significantly, 26 of these schools were from countries other than the US and UK, underscoring DAIS's notable achievement as one of the few international institutions to attain such high regard. The ranking criteria generally encompass graduates' success rates in securing admission to leading global universities, academic prowess, comprehensive development initiatives, and the school's overall standing.

Significance for Indian Education School being ranked among the world's top schools is very important for Indian education because: Global Recognition: This shows that an Indian school can compete with the best schools worldwide and even do better than international standards.

A Benchmark for Excellence: DAIS's achievement gives other Indian schools something to aim for, which could lead to better teaching methods, study plans, and student results across the country.

Attracting International Attention: Being highly recognized can attract more students and partnerships from other countries, making Indian education more diverse and promoting learning across cultures.

Boost to National Pride: This makes people proud of India's education system and recognizes the hard work of Indian teachers and students.

It changes global education trends: An Indian school joining a list usually made up of schools from the US and UK shows a small but important change in where the power lies in global education.