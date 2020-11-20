PM Narendra Modi to attend 15th G-20 Leaders Summit on November 21st

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 Leaders Summit on November 21, 2020. The Prime Minister will be attending the summit at the invitation of the summit's chair- King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

This was confirmed by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during a media briefing yesterday evening. Srivastava stated that this this will be the second G20 leaders meeting in 2020.

The G20 summit will be held in a virtual format on November 21st and 22nd with the theme - Realising the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.

Focus of G20 meet

•The main objective of the upcoming G20 Summit will be to focus on enabling an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery from COVID 19 pandemic and its impact.

•The participating leaders are expected to discuss pandemic preparedness and ways and means to restore jobs.

•The leaders will also share the vision for building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

•India will be a part of the G20 troika, a three-member country committee chaired by the current summit presidency along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2020.

Background

The last extraordinary G20 leaders' summit was held in March 2020, during which the leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and forge a globally coordinated response".