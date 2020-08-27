41st GST Council Meeting Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold virtual press briefing at 3 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a virtual media briefing at 3pm today in New Delhi. The Finance Minister is expected to brief upon the outcomes of the 41st GST Council meeting. The information was shared by the Ministry of Finance through a tweet.

The 41st GST Council meeting is currently underway, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting began at 11 am through video conference. The council is expected to discuss issues including GST rates revision, revenue shortfall and compensation to states.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur is also present at the meeting along with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officers from the union government and states.

Background

The Centre had in March 2020 sought Attorney General K K Venugopal's inputs on the legal aspects of market borrowing by the GST Council to make up for any shortfall in the compensation fund.